TURIN — Izeigha Collins scored on a breakaway pass from David Jenner in the 20th minute of the game to give the General Brown boys soccer team a 1-0 Frontier League crossover win over South Lewis on Monday.
Luke Romano, Robbie Hunter and Zach Miller played stellar defense for Lions (4-0, 2-0), holding the Falcons to only two shots on goal. Cory Millard was in goal for South Lewis (2-1, 1-1) and made nine saves.
COPENHAGEN 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Keegan Morrow scored two goals for Copenhagen (2-1) in a “D” Division win over Alexandria (0-3) at Copenhagen.
Morrow assisted on Landon Sullivan’s goal and Sullivan assisted on Johnathan Fitzpatrick’s goal, both of which came in the second half.
IMMACULATE HEART 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Nick McNulty and Jake Grant each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-0) in their “A” Division triumph over Indian River (2-3, 0-1) at Watertown.
Both IHC goals came in the second half against Indian River goaltender Joe Raap, who made six saves.
SALMON RIVER 2, OFA 1 (OT)
The Shamrocks opened their Northern Athletic Conference Central Division season on the road with an overtime victory against OFA.
Clayton Jones finished off a play set up by Kade Cook in overtime to lift the Shamrocks to their second overtime triumph in three days.
Salmon River’s Jared Showen opened the scoring in the first half, assisted by Stone Chubb, but Connor Griffith countered with the equalizer for OFA.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 0
At Parishville, the Panthers (2-0, 2-0) broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead in posting their second straight win to open the season against the Larries (1-1, 1-1) in East Division play.
Payton Snell got the only goal Parishville-Hopkinton would need off an assist from Brendan Phippen 27 minutes into the game.
John Snell broke the game open with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half before Payton Snell closed out the scoring with 23 minutes left.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
At Norfolk, the Flyers (0-4, 0-3) got off to a promising start when Sean Derouchie opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but the Panthers (2-2, 1-1) answered with the next three goals for the East Division win.
Kalub Langdon tied the game in the 25th minute assisted by Wayne Palmer and then struck for the eventual game-winner three minutes into the second half.
Palmer closed out the scoring with an unassisted goalie Connor Paige blocked seven shots.
n In other games played, Canton (2-2-1, 1-0-1) pulled away to a 6-2 Central Division win at Potsdam (1-2, 1-1); Madrid-Waddington upended Chateaugay, 5-2, in the East; Hammond beat Morristown, 4-2, and Lisbon stopped Heuvelton, 6-1, in West Division action; and in nonleague action, Hermon-DeKalb outscored Gouverneur, 5-3, and Section 7’s Northeastern Clinton topped Malone, 3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 3, SAUQUOIT VALLEY 0
Hannah Freeman scored two goals for the Red Raiders in their nonleague victory over Sauquoit Valley at Sauquoit.
Sydney Brown netted the third and final goal for the Raiders (2-0) in the 43rd minute. In net, Elizabeth Western made five saves for Lowville.
SALMON RIVER 2, OFA 1
At Fort Covington, after earning one win and one tie in 16 outings a year ago, the Shamrocks have already equaled that effort in just four games this year in the NAC.
The Shamrocks (1-2-1, 1-1-1) notched their first win, edging Ogdensburg (1-1, 0-1) in a Central Division game.
Makhia Snyder connected for both first-half markers for Salmon River.
n In a West Division game, Harrisville and Edwards-Knox played to an 0-0 draw at Russell.
