DEXTER — De’Shaun Thorigal Brown and Nate Heller led General Brown in scoring to lift the Lions past the Watertown Cyclones, 49-45, in a Frontier League boys basketball crossover game Tuesday. Thorigal Brown finished with a team-high 17 and Heller scored 15 for the Lions (1-0 overall).
Marlon Hinds-Ventour led the Cyclones (0-1) with 22 points.
LYME 61, SACKETS HARBOR 43
Isaiah Wilson began his senior season with a 27-point performance in Lyme’s Frontier League “D” Division victory in Sackets Harbor.
Wilson finished with five 3-pointers. Kyle Gaumes scored 16 points in his first game with the Indians (1-0).
Tyler Green led Sackets Harbor (0-1) with 19 points.
OFA 105, POTSDAM 37
MeSean Johnson led a balanced Ogdensburg Free Academy offense with 23 points as the Blue Devils opened the season with a victory in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Brogan LaRose added 20 points for OFA, which led 40-6 after one quarter. Jackson Jones scored 15 points and John Powers added 13 with JayDonald King supplied 11.
Noah Dominy led Potsdam (0-2 overall, 0-1 division) with 11 points and Aiden Stickles scored 10.
HERMON-DEKALB 70, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 30
Hermon-DeKalb started off with a 20-8 lead and went on to victory in a nonleague game in Parishville.
Jay Carrow led the Demons (2-0) with 24 points and Zach Denesha added 15. Burt Chevier scored 14 for the Panthers (0-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYME 60, SACKETS HARBOR 31
Simarra Willette and Riley Aubertine each scored 14 points to lead Lyme to its first Frontier League “D” Division win of the season, at Sackets Harbor.
Natalia Ososkalo finished with 11 points while Francesca Gamel had 10 for Lyme (1-0). Sydney Curley and Hannah Malbouf each scored a team high eight points for Sackets Harbor (0-1).
IMMACULATE HEART CENTRAL 24, CARTHAGE 19
Sam Malbouf scored eight points to lead Immaculate Heart Central past Carthage in a Frontier League crossover game in Carthage. Melinda Rivera and Emily Bombard backed her up with five points each for the Cavaliers (1-0).
Carthage (0-1) received five points from McKenna Kobler.
GOUVERNEUR 59, LISBON 22
Laney Smith scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 17 as the Wildcats (2-0) won a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Cierra Besaw added 12 points for Gouverneur. Alexa McKee led Lisbon (0-1) with 11 points.
MASSENA 53, EDWARDS-KNOX 41
Tori Jacobs scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders in the nonleague opener for each team in Massena. Lucy Frary paced the Cougars with 20 points.
SARANAC LAKE 37, ST. REGIS FALLS 33
Kaitlyn Arcadi tallied 12 points for St. Regis Falls in a nonleague opening loss in Saranac Lake. Kelsey Leeret and Logyn Sousa both scored 10 points for Saranac Lake.
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE SWEEPS
Solomon Rosner won four events as the Red Raiders swept the Comets and Beavers in the Frontier League season-opener for all three schools in Beaver Falls.
Rosner won the 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke and appeared on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Lowville (2-0). The Red Raiders beat the Comets, 72-22, and Beavers, 71-22.
Jason Badalto won the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for Carthage (0-2), which fell to Beaver River (1-1), 47-46.
SOUTH JEFF WINS TWICE
Nolan Shelmidine and Garrett Fuller each won four times as South Jefferson beat both Gouverneur and Indian River in a Frontier League three-way season-opening meet at Philadelphia.
Shelmedine and Fuller teamed up on the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for South Jefferson (2-0), which beat Indian River, 133-49. Shelmedine took the 100 butterfly and Fuller won the 50 freestyle for the Spartans, who topped the Wildcats, 129-39.
Kaden McConnell placed first in 200 individual medley for the Warriors (1-1), who won, 106-41, against the Wildcats. Anthony DeJesus got victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle for Gouverneur (0-2).
CANTON 51, MALONE 35
Ryan Shipp, Cooper Stuntz and Michael Bolesh each won three events to lead Canton in the opening meet of the NAC season in Malone. Shipp won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle for Canton. Stuntz won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Bolesh won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Sarah Balcom totaled 11 kills and two aces as the Comets opened the season with a 25-7, 25-22, 25-19 Frontier League “C” Division sweep of the Vikings in Clayton.
Kayla Filiatrault collected seven aces and five kills and Maiya Hathway added 22 assists for Sandy Creek (1-0).
Paige Thompson totaled four kills and Autumn Davis contributed nine digs for Thousand Islands (0-2, 0-1).
SARANAC 4, MALONE 0
Erick Frechette made 21 saves as host Saranac Central shut out Malone (1-2) in a nonleague game. Austin Carpenter scored two goals for Saranac. Mason Patnode added a goal and two assists.
