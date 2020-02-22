DEXTER — No. 3 General Brown, trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, avoided the upset by defeating No. 14 Homer 47-41 Saturday in the preliminary round of the Section 3 Class B boys basketball tournament.
General Brown will host No. 11 Central Valley Academy on Tuesday in the Class D quarterfinal round.
The Lions (17-4 overall) outscored Homer 13-6 in the final quarter to secure the win. Tyler Fiske finished with a team-high 16 points followed by De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown, who scored 10. Homer (11-11) received 17 points from Jarrett Wilbur.
LOWVILLE 77, CAMDEN 36
Chad Bach scored 21 points, brought down 11 rebounds and slammed home a dunk in the Red Raiders’ preliminary round Section 3 Class B victory over Camden in Lowville.
Aidan Macaulay and Gavin Macaulay each contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively, for No. 1 Lowville (19-1), who advance to a quarterfinal round game against No. 8 Cazenovia in Lowville.
No. 16 Camden (11-11) received 10 points from Richie Paul.
NEW HARTFORD 55, INDIAN RIVER 43
Zach Filipkoski scored a team-high 28 points to lift No. 6 New Hartford (14-7) over No. 11 Indian River (9-12) in the preliminary round of the Section 3 Class A tournament in New Hartford.
HEUVELTON 89, LISBON 55
Braeden Free connected for 21 points and No. 5 Heuvelton went on a 25-11 run in the second quarter to upend No. 4 Lisbon in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Nate Mashaw and Jed Crayford each scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (12-10), who advance to play Chateaugay in a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Potsdam high school.
Jackson LaRock scored 16 points for Lisbon (13-8), and Karter Jordan added 11.
CHATEAUGAY 66, COLTON-PIERREPONT 34
Walker Martin totaled 24 points as the top-seeded and unbeaten Bullodgs downed the No. 9 Colts in a Class D quarterfinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Jonah McDonald provided 20 points for Chateaugay (21-0).
Aiden Knight led Colton-Pierrepont (4-17) with 12 points.
HARRISVILLE 81, HAMMOND 49
No. 2 Harrisville outscored Hammond 28-9 in the second quarter and led 44-18 at halftime en route to the Class D quarterfinal victory at SUNY Canton.
Jadon Sullivan and Nate Schmidt each scored 23 points for Harrisville (17-4), which will face Hermon-DeKalb in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Potsdam high school. Will Taylor added 13 points and Nate Parrow 12.
Nate Jewett finished with 18 points for Hammond (4-16), and Randy Durham scored 10.
HERMON-DEKALB 71, EDWARDS-KNOX 28
Jacob Spencer finished with 23 points as Hermon-DeKalb pounced early and rolled to the Class D quarterfinal win at SUNY Canton.
Jay Carrow added 18 points and Zach Denesha scored 12 for the Demons (18-3). Joe Hart scored seven points to lead Edwards-Knox (9-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL INDIAN RIVER 64, FULTON 37
Adrien LaMora recorded a team-high 24 points to lead No. 8 Indian River past No. 9 Fulton in the preliminary round of the Section 3 Class A tournament in Philadelphia.
LaKaiya Butcher added 12 points and Madison Staples had 11 for the Warriors (11-10). Indian River will advance to play No. 1 CBA in the quarterfinal around at CBA next Tuesday.
Fulton (9-12) received 10 points from Madison Gilmore.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 79, HOMER 42
Jackie Piddock wasted no time getting postseason mode, scoring 35 points in No. 2 South Jefferson’s victory over No. 15 Homer in the preliminary round of the Section 3 Class B tournament in Adams.
Piddock hit six 3-pointers to help accumulate nearly half of the Spartans’ points. Abby Piddock scored nine points while Emma Schafer had eight for the Spartans (19-2). They advance to play No. 10 Westhill in the quarterfinals at home Wednesday.
Jerze Joseph logged a team-high 18 points for Homer (11-11).
