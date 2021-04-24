DEXTER — Lucas Hernandez-Murillo scored four goals to spark General Brown’s boys soccer team to a 9-0 triumph over LaFargeville on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Eric Randall contributed two goals and an assist and Daniel Andrade scored a pair of goals for the Lions, who finish their spring season at 5-1.
Goalkeeper Tucker Rosbrook only had to make two saves as General Brown recorded its third consecutive shutout.
Izeigha Collins chipped in with a goal and an assist and David Jenner recorded three assists for the Lions against the Red Knights (2-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Alysse Perry scored in the first half and assisted on Maddie Perry’s goal late in the second half as the Spartans blanked the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Goalies Madison Pfleegor (no saves) and Audrey Bibbins (one save) combined on the shutout for South Jefferson (7-1), which finished its spring season with seven straight wins.
Elizabeth Hellings finished with eight saves for Indian River (2-5).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Kennady Billman scored two goals to pace the Panthers past the Patriots in Belleville.
Goalie Eily Vaughn made 12 saves for Belleville Henderson (1-3) and Shannon Simpson scored a goal.
Morgan O’Brien tallied a goal for Sackets Harbor (0-6), and goalie Marissa Shannon made seven saves.
FOOTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 42, WHITESBORO 14
Indian River put up close to 500 rushing yards to lift the Warriors past Whitesboro at Philadelphia.
Rowan Marsell led the Warriors with 201 rushing yards to go along with two running touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Michael Davis had a receiving touchdown and made 10 tackles for Indian River (4-1).
Warriors cleaned up on special teams as well. They blocked two punts, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and forced a fumble on the game’s first kickoff.
