LAFARGEVILLE — Joe Getman’s goal four seconds into overtime lifted LaFargeville to a 2-1 comeback victory over Copenhagen in a Frontier League “D” Division boys soccer game Wednesday.
Bailee Dwyer scored off of a free kick in the 60th minute to tie the game for the Red Knights (3-0 overall).
Cody Powis opened the scoring in the first half for Copenhagen (2-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 8, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Luke Corron scored twice as the Panthers blanked the Patriots (0-3) in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Jeremy McGrath stopped six shots for Belleville Henderson (3-0).
LOWVILLE 2, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Tate Smith scored an unassisted goal in the third minute and assisted on Jared Ortlieb’s goal in the 73rd minute as the Red Raiders blanked the Cavaliers in a division crossover game at Immaculate Heart Central.
Goalie Cooper Myers made one save to record the shutout for Lowville (1-2, 1-1).
Andrew Ranger finished with 12 saves for IHC (1-4, 1-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Sam Arrigo and Cody Greene each totaled a goal and an assist as the Falcons blanked the Beavers in a “C” Division game in Turin.
Matt Skorupa scored a goal for South Lewis (3-1, 2-1) and goalie Cory Millard made six saves to post the shutout.
Lincoln Becker made nine saves for Beaver River (1-2, 0-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
David McDonough and Jack Bashaw each netted a pair of goals as the Vikings blanked the Comets (0-2) in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Gabe Clement supplied the other goal for Thousand Islands (3-0, 2-0).
HARRISVILLE 5, HAMMOND 1
Jadon Sullivan scored the first two goals of the game and assisted on another as the Pirates topped the Red Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Harrisville.
Jeremiah Johnson, Matt Allen and Will Taylor tallied a goal each for the Pirates (2-1, 2-0) and goalie Nicholas Kobylanski made four saves.
Lukas McQueer finished with nine stops for Hammond (0-3, 0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 2
Bella Davis scored a pair of goals and assisted on Ryleigh Colvard’s game-winning tally in the 31st minute as the Warriors edged the Comets in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Davis scored in the first minute of the game as well as in the 23rd minute as Indian River (2-1, 1-0) built a 3-1 lead by halftime.
Alyssa Balbuena contributed a goal and an assist for Carthage (0-3, 0-2) and goalie Kiannah Ward finished with 12 saves.
GENERAL BROWN 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Marissa Valvo tallied a pair of goals to pace the host Lions to a nonleague win over the Demons.
Avairee McConnell also scored a goal for General Brown (4-1) and goalie Lily Dupee made five saves to record the shutout against Hermon-DeKalb (1-1).
CHATEAUGAY 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1 (OT)
Chloe Champagne scored in the 79th minute to help Chateaugay (2-1-1, 1-0-1) salvage a tie with the Flyers in an NAC East Division game in Norwood. Kaisyn Planty scored in the 18th minute for Norwood-Norfolk (0-1-1).
