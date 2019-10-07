COPENHAGEN — Morgan Smith netted two goals for the Copenhagen girls soccer team in its 3-0 Frontier League “D” Division victory over Sackets Harbor on Monday.
Brooke Smykla assisted on two of the three goals. Riley Dalrymple began the scoring with a goal in the 29th minute for Copenhagen (11-0-1 overall, 11-0-1 league).
Murielle Fedorko made 10 saves for Sackets Harbor (4-7-1, 4-7-1).
BELLEVILLE-HENDERSON 5, ALEXANDRIA 1
Breanna Scofield scored three goals as the Panthers held down winless Alexandria in a FL “D” Division match in Alexandria Bay.
Two of Scofield’s goals came in the first half, with the third coming at the 62-minute mark in the second half. Helina Disbro and Eden Vaughn also scored for the Panthers (9-1-3, 9-1-3).
Kat Probst scored the only goal for the Purple Ghosts (0-12, 0-12) in the first half.
LAFARGEVILLE 1, SANDY CREEK 0 (2 OT)
Cadence Hutchins finally broke the ice in the second overtime when she scored the game-winning goal for LaFargeville, giving the Red Knights a FL “D” Division win over host Sandy Creek.
Kamryn Barnes assisted on the goal, while Olivia James made five saves for LaFargeville (6-6-1, 6-6-1). Kayla Filiatrault made nine saves for Sandy Creek (1-8-1, 1-8-1).
CARTHAGE 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Alyssa Santana scored the only goal for Carthage with an assist by Liya Mace as the Comets defeated Indian River in a FL “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
For the Comets (2-10, 2-6), it’s their second win of season, which pushes them past Indian River (4-7-1, 1-6-1) in the standings.
In goal for Indian River, Elizabeth Hellings made six saves, while Kiannah Ward made 19 saves for Carthage.
WATERTOWN 3, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Alaynah Bowman got the scoring started early when she found the net within three minutes of the opening kickoff of Watertown’s FL “A” Division win over Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.
Chloe Adams and Jenna Christopher scored the other two goals for the Cyclones (9-3, 7-1), while Alana Mastin made two saves. Keely Cooney made 14 saves for IHC (5-6-1, 2-5-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, GENERAL BROWN 1
Macy Shultz and Mia Buckingham scored the Spartans’ only two goals in their FL “B” Division victory over General Brown in Adams.
Jaeden Moscarelli made five saves for South Jefferson (10-2-1, 7-2-1), while Emma Dupee made four saves for General Brown (8-4-1, 5-3-1).
Avairee McConnell scored the Lions’ only goal in the first half.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, HEUVELTON 0 (2 OT)
Alexus Cuthbert scored unassisted with just over a minute left in the second 10-minute overtime to lift Colton-Pierrepont (5-6) to an Northern Athletic Conference interdivisional win over Heuvelton Central in Potsdam.
Natalie Butterfield stopped six shots for the Colts. Lara Martin made nine saves for the Bulldogs (3-9-1).
BOYS SOCCER
POTSDAM 7, GOUVERNEUR 1
Danner Dorothy, Romano Sergi and Keenan Hassett all scored two goals for Potsdam (4-7, 0-6) in its nonleague win over host Gouverneur (0-11).
Mike Bunstone accounted for the other goal, while Ansen Herrick stopped eight shots for Potsdam.
Jordan Hayden netted the lone Gouverneur goal, and Xander Dowling made 15 saves in the losing cause.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, MORRISTOWN 2
Both Brendan Phippen and Peyton Snell scored twice for Parishville-Hopkinton in its interdivisional home victory over Morristown.
Caleb Knowles handled eight shots tending goal in the win for the Panthers (9-2, 8-1). Tristen Simmons and Hector Mendez-Hernandez each scored a goal, and Kade Marshall make 16 saves for Morristown (6-5, 4-4).
LAKE PLACID 1, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Luke Greco scored Massena’s only goal from Ryan Letham in the Red Raiders’ overtime tie with host Lake Placid.
Ryan Herrick made 18 saves for Massena (1-4-3, 1-3-2).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
The lone NAC match saw Canton outlast Chateaugay in five sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.