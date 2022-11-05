GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Wildcats built a 44-point halftime lead and cruised past St. Lawrence Central, 65-8, in the Section 10 Class C football championship game Saturday.
Gouverneur (7-1) scored on several big defensive plays.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 12:03 am
GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Wildcats built a 44-point halftime lead and cruised past St. Lawrence Central, 65-8, in the Section 10 Class C football championship game Saturday.
Gouverneur (7-1) scored on several big defensive plays.
Daniel Thomas returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Gage Cornell produced a safety. Rain Rumble scored on a 34-yard interception. Alex Ordway recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Drew Gates scored on a 50-yard fumble return.
St. Lawrence Central ended its season at 0-8.
BOYS SOCCER
CHAZY 2, CHATEAUGAY 0
Gunner Frenya scored with about 25 minutes left to give Section 7’s Chazy (19-0-1) a lead it would not relinquish in a state Class D quarterfinal at Beekmantown.
Later in the second half, Dylan Mcafee launched a high-arcing ball up into the wind and watched as teammate Peter Labarge collected the ball, raced past the Chateaugay defense and touched the ball into the corner of the net to Bechard’s left.
Chateaugay ends the season 14-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHAZY 1, CHATEAUGAY 1 (OT)
Section 7’s Chazy advanced to the state Class D final four beating Chateaugay 2-0 in penalty kids after the teams played to a 1-1 tie.
Chazy scored first in the 62nd minute on a shot from Lily Pratt, with Ava McAuliffe assisting.
Chateaugay (19-0-1) sent the game to overtime when Olivia Cook scored from 10 yards out with 72 seconds left. Emma Locklin assisted on the goal.
McAuliffe and Lexi Clark scored in the shootout for Chazy.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MALONE, NORWOOD-NORFOLK, BRUSHTON-MOIRA WIN
Norwood-Norfolk’s Dominic Fiacco was the overall winner, leading the Flyers to the Class C title at the Section 10 championship meet in Helena.
Norwood-Norfolk finished first with 26 points, followed by Salmon River with 53. Malone outscored Massena 19-44 to win the Class A championship and Brushton-Moira ran uncontested in Class D.
Watson Chodat finished second overall to lead Malone and Ethan Reome was eighth overall for Brushton-Moira.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS DOMINATE
Norwood-Norfolk scored 21 points to win the Section 10 Class C championships in Helena.
Canton was second with 50 points. Malone won Class A and Brushton-Moira Class D while uncontested.
Sharon Colbert led the Flyers, winning the overall title followed by teammates Madison Carista and Rachel Hewey.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON WINS CHAMPIONSHIP
Ava Hoy scored 17 points and added 15 kills as Class C champion Canton (18-2) defeated Class B champion Malone 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 in the Section 10 overall championship match in Massena.
Katie Metcalf scored 22 points for Canton.
Malone (16-3) reached the championship with a sweep of Class D champion Chateaugay (14-5).
Canton beat Class A champion Massena (10-7) in the other semifinal 25-11, 25-13, 25-21, led by 16 points and 17 kills from Hoy.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.