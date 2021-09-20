BRASHER FALLS — Kyle Savage ran 11 times for 151 yards and added a pair of touchdowns as the Gouverneur football team opened its season with a 41-0 win over St. Lawrence Central in a rare Monday night Northern Athletic Conference matchup.
Savage supplied scoring runs of 18 and 34 yards, while Carter Baer scored on a 28-yard run and returned an interception 60 yards for a score for the Wildcats (1-0).
The Larries dropped to 0-2.
BOYS SOCCER
ALEXANDRIA 4, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Owen Ingalls got two goals as the Purple Ghosts earned their first win of the season in a Frontier League crossover victory over the Falcons at Turin.
Ronaldo Prohete got a goal and an assist for Alexandria (1-3).
Marek Morrison and Jacob Worden both scored for South Lewis (2-3, 1-3).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5, MALONE 3
The Cougars scored the last three goals of the game in the final 20 minutes as they rallied for a nonleague win over the Huskies (0-7) in Malone.
Ayden Wrye picked up the game-winning goal for Northern Adirondack of Section 7.
GIRLS SOCCER
IHC 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Kai Montgomery’s early goal was the difference as the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in a FL crossover game in Philadelphia.
Keely Cooney logged five saves for Immaculate Heart Central (5-1, 2-1).
Elizabeth Hellings posted seven saves for Indian River (1-6, 1-5).
BEAVER RIVER 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Kennedy Becker and Jasmine Martin each netted second-half goals in the Beavers’ (7-0, 6-0) FL “C” Division win over the Vikings in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley racked up 17 saves for Thousand Islands (1-2-2).
GENERAL BROWN 1, LYME 0
Karsyn Fields’ late first-half goal helped the Lions secure a nonleague win over the Indians in Dexter.
Geona Wood collected seven saves for General Brown (4-3), while Kaitlyn Weston provided 13 saves for Lyme (6-1).
CANTON 1, OFA 0
Anna Woodruff scored the game’s only goal as the Golden Bears edged the Blue Devils in an NAC Central game at Ogdensburg.
Bri Rogers stopped eight shots for Canton (4-1) and Olivia Merrill made nine saves for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-3, 2-2).
MASSENA 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Liz Rogers and Brook Terry each scored twice as the Red Raiders (6-0, 5-0) blanked the Flyers in an NAC Central game at Norwood.
Caramia Carista made 16 saves for Norwood-Norfolk (1-3).
LISBON 3, HARRISVILLE 1
Ava Murphy’s hat trick powered the Golden Knights (5-0-1, 3-0-0) to an NAC West win over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Evelyn Winters tallied for Harrisville (0-6, 0-4).
MORRISTOWN 5, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Maddy Gagnon and Laurell Vinch each scored twice as the Green Rockets downed the Green Demons (0-2) in NAC West play at DeKalb Junction.
Karissa Donnelly recorded the other goal for Morristown (3-3, 2-1).
HEUVELTON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Rylin McAllister supplied a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-1) beat the Cougars (3-3, 3-2) in an NAC West game at Heuvelton.
HAMMOND 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
The Red Devils (1-1) scored three second-half goals to get a nonleague victory over the Purple Ghosts (1-5) in Alexandria Bay.
n In other action, Parishville-Hopkinton shut out Brushton-Moira, 1-0. Chateaugay outlasted Colton-Pierrepont, 4-3, and St. Lawrence Central routed Tupper Lake, 6-1.
