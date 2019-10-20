CANTON — The Gouverneur football team scored 34 points in the first half and rolled to a 48-12 victory over Canton (2-5) on Saturday and complete an unbeaten Northern Athletic Conference regular season.
Caleb Farr scored two touchdowns in the first half and Cayden Stowell ran back an interception for a touchdown to give Gouverneur (7-0) a comfortable lead. Mitchell Tyler and Joseph Cummings also scored touchdowns during the Wildcats’ first half. Cummings added a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Stowell scored from six yards out in the third.
Farr ran for 83 yards on five carries and threw for 112 yards on five completions.
WATERTOWN 38, MALONE 8
Deante Hall accounted for three touchdowns as the Cyclones topped the Huskies (0-7) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Watertown.
Hall rushed eight times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added a 30-yard scoring pass to Donovan Millan for Watertown (4-3). Jaiden Ramsey chipped in with 107 yards and a one-yard run on 10 carries and Jude Converse provided a one-yard plunge for the Cyclones.
ONONDAGA 43, SANDY CREEK 6
Zach Delaney threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as the Tigers downed the Comets in the Class D regular season finale at Nedrow.
Delaney went 16-for-22 for 254 yards and threw for TD passes to Logan Nordman from 22 yards and Justince Jackson from 55 for Onondaga (3-4). He added 47 yards rushing and TD runs from four and 23 yards for the Tigers. Jackson returned an interception 70 yards and Nordman provided a two-yard scoring run for Onondaga.
Adam Hilton provided a nine-yard touchdown run for Sandy Creek (1-6).
DOLGEVILLE 24, BEAVER RIVER 20
Beaver River, looking for the top seed in Class D, fell to Dolgeville in a Class D clash in Beaver Falls. However, Frankfort-Schuyler also lost, 20-0, to Waterville, giving Beaver River, Dolgeville and Frankfort-Schuyler identical records at 5-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS 2ND AT BOWDOIN PARK
Hannah Ielfield finished third as the Falcons took second as a team in the Section 1 Coaches Invitational at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
Ielfied registered a time of 18 minutes, 48.1 seconds on the hilly, 5-kilometer course. Teammates Lexi Bernard and Brynn Bernard were fourth and sixth, respectively, for South Lewis. North Rockland’s Katelyn Tuohy won the race,
In the boys race, Collin Stafford placed 15th in the varsity two race as the Falcons finished 11th overall.
BEAVER RIVER SWEEPS
Beaver River’s Colton Kempney stayed perfect this season as he and teammates Cory Demo and Josiah Evan took the top three spots at the Weedsport Invitational.
Kempney ran the 5K course in 16:42.8 while Demo turned in a time of 17:00.6 and Evan registered a 17:12.3 for Beaver River, which won the team competition. Teammates Hunter Moore and Nathan Goldthrite were eighth and 10th respectively.
Thousand Islands’ Luke Riddoch was the highest finisher for his school in 36th and Watertown’s David Clarkson was the 48th.
In the girls race, Lauren Brandt placed second in 22:00.0 to help the Beavers win the team event.
Teammate Makayla Garrison was fifth. Watertown’s Ella Valentine was 16th, Sandy Creek’s Emily Yousey was 26th and Emma Zimmermann of Thousand Islands was 58th.
GOUVERNEUR GIRLS WIN
Twin sisters Rikki and Randi Griffith each earned top 10 finishes to help the Wildcats win the Chittenango Invitational.
Rikki generated a time of 20:42.5 on the 5K course to earn a third-place showing while Randi was sixth with a 21:11.9. Carthage’s Shannan Thompson took 10th place to help the team place seventh.
In the boys race, Cole Siebels of Gouverneur was 11th while Wayland Horton of Carthage placed 24th.
GIRLS SWIMMING
BEAVERS’ DICOB WINS DIVING TITLE
Emma Dicob of Beaver River turned in a score of 415.65 to win the Frontier League diving championship at Lowville.
Dicob already qualified for the state meet after Thursday’s performance at Lowville met the state standard.
Kadince Bach of Carthage was second while Lowville’s Angelica DeGuardia placed third.
GIRLS TENNIS
CRUZ, AUBINS PLACE SECOND
Indian River’s Alexis Cruz and the Copenhagen doubles team of Sam and Shanon Aubin both placed second in their respective brackets at the Section 3 tournaments at Oneida.
New Hartford’s Grace LaFountain beat Cruz, 6-4, 6-3, in the Division II singles final while Utica Notre Dame’s Samantha Fluty and Caitlin Snyder won over the Aubins, 6-1, 6-1 in the Division IV first doubles final.
Cruz and the Aubins qualified for the Section 3 state qualifier Tuesday at Drumlins in Syracuse.
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Izeigha Collins, Nick Lennox and Jarod Matusiak each scored as the Lions wrapped up a perfect Frontier League regular season with a crossover victory against the Beavers in Dexter.
Tucker Rosbrook stopped four shots for General Brown (14-1-1, 12-0), which finished undefeated in the league for the first time in program history.
Lincoln Becker made 10 saves for Beaver River (7-8, 6-8).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8, CHATEAUGAY 1
Peyton Snell scored four goals and Brendon Phippen added three as Parishville-Hopkinton rolled to victory over Chateaugay in an East Division showdown in Chateaugay.
Burton Chevier also scored for the Panthers (11-1-1). Walker Martin scored for Chateaugay (9-3-1).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Justin Kennedy struck for two goals as Brushton-Moira blanked St. Lawrence in an East Division game in Brushton.
Kalub Langdon added a goal and an assist for the Panthers.
n In another East Division game, Colton-Pierrepont defeated Norwood-Norfolk 4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, BISHOP LUDDEN 0
Macy Shultz scored three goals as the Spartans defeated the Gaelic Knights in Syracuse in a nonleague game and the regular-season finale for both teams.
Jackie Piddock contributed a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (11-3-1) and Mia Buckingham tallied a goal.
