GOUVERNEUR — Laney Smith scored in the third minute of overtime to lead the Gouverneur girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
It was the first game of the season for the Sandstoners.
Holly Barton made three saves for the Wildcats (3-0).
LISBON 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Grace Smith made nine saves to lead Lisbon to a shutout of the Flyers (1-2) in a West Division game in Norfolk.
Emily Jordan scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights (2-0). Leah Warren scored the other goal for Lisbon.
HEUVELTON 2, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Bella Doyle scored the winning goal in the 24th minute as the Bulldogs (2-1) defeated Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Kathryn Cunningham also scored for Heuvelton.
Audrianna Tehonica scored for the Demons (0-3).
HAMMOND 2, MORRISTOWN 1 (OT)
Avery Kenyon assisted on one goal and scored the winning goal in overtime as Hammond (2-0) defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Hannah Belknap scored the first goal for Hammond.
Emilie O’Donnell scored for the Green Rockets (1-2).
CHATEAUGAY 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Grace Jarvis scored the winning goal in the 65th minute to lead the Bulldogs (2-0-1) past St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game at Chateaugay.
Cammi Champagne scored the other goal for Chateaguay. Brianna Foster scored for the Larries (1-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Kendall LaMora made two saves to lead the Colts past Madrid-Waddington (1-2) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Abeni Payne scored in the 58th minute for the Colts (3-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kelsey Farnsworth stopped five shots to send Parishville-Hopkinton past the Saints (0-1) in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Kelly Bloom scored the first two goals for the Panthers (1-1-1), and Kaitlyn Kirk added another goal in the final minute.
BEAVER RIVER 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Emma Roggie scored a pair of goals to spark the host Beavers to a Frontier League triumph over the Falcons.
Roggie tallied twice in the first half, the first unassisted and the second set up by Brenna Mast for Beaver River (1-0-1).
Goalie Alexia Clemons only needed to make one save to post the team’s second shutout of the season.
Harleigh Dorrity finished with 16 saves for South Lewis (0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Jon McGrath helped the Red Raiders rally for their second straight victory in a FL crossover victory over the Golden Knights in Lowville.
Jeramie Lehmann provided a goal and an assist for Lowville (2-0) and Colton Simpson made five saves.
Shareef Stokely posted a goal and Lukas Slate stopped 10 shots for Copenhagen (1-1).
n Also in the FL, Beaver River and South Lewis played to a 1-1 draw.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Matt Robinson scored one goal and assisted on another from Brody Van Buren to lead the Yellowjackets past Colton-Pierrepont (1-2) in an NAC East Division game at Madrid.
Jacob Morgan made seven saves for Madrid-Waddington (3-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Peyton Snell and Avery Zenger both scored two goals to lead the Panthers past St. Regis Falls (0-1) in an East Division game at Parishville.
Nick Snell, Matt Fisher and Cody Yette also scored for the Panthers (3-0).
Caleb Knowles made one save for the Panthers.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Thomas Storrin made six saves to send the Larries past Chateaugay (0-3) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Hayden Perkins, Charlie Dow and Gabriel Hornung scored goals for St. Lawrence Central (1-2).
GOUVERNEUR 3, POTSDAM 0
Brock Cox made six saves to lead Gouverneur past the Sandstoners (0-1) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
It was the first win for the Wildcats (1-2) since 2018.
Garrett Leclair and Kyle Gaumes, who formerly played for LaFargeville and Lyme of the FL in previous seasons, scored for the Wildcats. The other goal was an own goal.
