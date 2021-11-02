PLATTSBURGH — Section 7 champion Saranac Central shocked Gouverneur with a big first half and went on to pick up a 7-0 victory over the Wildcats (13-4-1) in a state Class B girls soccer first-round game Tuesday at Plattsburgh High School.
Olivia Davis scored the first four goals of the game for Saranac.
AUSABLE VALLEY 8, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Laney Tiernan scored the only goal for the Yellowjackets (10-7-1) off a pass from Haley Marcellus in the 24th minute of a Class C first-round game in Plattsburgh.
Jenna Stanley led Section 7’s AuSable Valley with three goals and two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 0
Katie Porter led top-seeded Canton to a 25-15, 25-4, 25-12 sweep of No. 4 Potsdam (9-8) in a Section 10 Class C semifinal in Canton.
The Golden Bears (18-0) will face No. 2 Salmon River in the championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Canton.
Mattigan Porter supplied 21 assists.
SALMON RIVER 3, GOUVERNEUR 1
Shelby Jock recorded eight kills as the Shamrocks picked up a 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20 victory over No. 3 Gouverneur (10-7) in a Class C semifinal in Fort Covington.
Jock added 13 aces for the Shamrocks (13-1).
CHATEAUGAY 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Ayana Adams and Rebekah Miller each produced seven kills to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of the No. 4 Clifton-Fine Eagles (3-15) in a Class D semifinal in Chateaugay.
Chateaugay (12-5) will face No. 2 Tupper Lake (6-12) in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. at SUNY Canton.
Tupper Lake defeated No. 3 Madrid-Waddington (3-14) in four sets to reach the championship game.
