The Gouverneur football team scored three touchdowns in the first quarter Saturday and went to defeat Malone, 35-8, finishing in second place in the Northern Athletic Conference.
Vinny Thomas scored first on a 66-yard run and finished with 180 yards on 13 carries for the Wildcats (6-1, 5-1).
Holden Stowell scored on a 23-yard run and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Raine Rumble.
Logan Peck threw for 139 yards for the Huskies (4-3, 4-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Edmund Collins scored three goals to lead the Panthers past the Flyers (1-15) in a Section 10 Class C first round game.
Gage Halvavin and Mason Poirier also scored for the Panthers (3-11) and Jacob Gagnon made seven saves for the shutout.
EDWARDS-KNOX 3, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Cooper Allen scored all three goals for the Cougars (7-9-1), including one on a penalty kick, in a win over the Demons in a Class D first-round game in Russell.
Tristen Bowman scored for Hermon-DeKalb (2-12).
MANLIUS-PEBBLE HILL 2, LYME 1
Nick Lurvey tallied a goal and an assist as 10th-seeded Manlius-Pebble Hill upended second-seeded Lyme in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Chaumont.
Ayman El-Hindi scored a goal and goalie Will Markwood finished with six saves to record the win for Manlius-Pebble Hill (9-6-1 overall). Lyme finishes its season at 14-3.
MATER DEI ACADEMY 3, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Phillip Halligan scored a pair of goals to spark the third-seeded Saints past the sixth-seeded Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal in Warners.
Goalie Colin Kraengel made seven saves to record the win for Mater Dei Academy (14-2-2) against Belleville Henderson (11-6-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, CHITTENANGO 0
Jude Cook scored a goal and assisted on another as the top-seeded Spartans blanked the eighth-seeded Bears in a Class B quarterfinal in Adams on Friday night.
Regan Lawlee tallied a goal and goalkeeper Evan Widrick made three saves to record the shutout for South Jefferson (12-1-2) against Chittenango (10-6-2).
The Spartans advance to play fifth-seeded Skaneateles (12-4-2) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, TUPPER LAKE 2
Hailey Marcellus, Maddison Armstrong and Grace Plumley scored for the Yellowjackets (8-8-2) in a Class C first-round game in Madrid.
Sarah Higgins scored for Tupper Lake (0-15), which also scored on an own goal.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Two goals from Kelsey Barkley sent the Flyers past the Panthers (2-12) in a Class C first-round game in Norwood.
Caryn Perretta also scored for the Flyers (3-14), and Hailey Monica made two saves for the shutout.
HARRISVILLE 1, ST. REGIS FALLS 0 (OT)
Hailey Meagher scored in overtime to send the Pirates past the Saints (4-10-1) in a Class D first-round game in Harrisville.
Maegan Kackison made three saves for the Pirates (5-10) and Autumn Cox stopped 10 shots for the Saints.
