MANHEIM, Pa. — Gouverneur’s Carter Baer picked up the win in the 160-pound division at the New York State Journeyman Wrestling tournament Saturday at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex.
Baer, who won the state championship at 138 pounds in Division II in 2020, beat Jack Spahn of Section 11’s Islip by a 5-1 decision. He beat Dakota Mascho of Section 6’s Portville, 9-2, in the semifinal.
Indian River junior Aiden Poe finished fourth at 170 pounds and classmate Alex Booth was fifth at 126.
The tournament was held as a replacement for the state tournament, which was not staged this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The journeyman tournament took place outside of New York State, where COVID regulations prevented state-wide wrestling tournaments.
FOOTBALL
SANDY CREEK 38, PHOENIX 14
Justin Thayer ran 15 times for 133 yards and recorded three touchdowns as the Comets topped the Firebirds at Phoenix.
Thayer scored on TD runs of five and 30 yards and ran in a blocked punt by Zach Paternoster for a touchdown for Sandy Creek (2-0). Marshall Coe carried the ball 18 times for 104 yards and added a two-yard touchdown run, while Maddox Brown added 105 yards on the ground and a two-yard TD plunge on 15 carries for the Comets.
Mason Bell recorded both touchdowns for Phoenix (0-1) on the ground from four and 49 yards.
