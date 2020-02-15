OGDENSBURG — Gouverneur will send seven wrestlers to the NYSPHSAA tournament after winning their respective weight classes at the Section 10 Division II state qualifier Friday night at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Zoe Griffith (99 pounds), Trayton Tupper (120), Vandavian Way (126), Carter Baer (138), Joseph Cummings (152), Tyler Tupper (170) and Jacob Shippee (182) won their respective brackets.
Gouverneur and Canton shared the team crown with 168 points. Matt Haycook (113) and Connor House (195) were winners in their weight classes. Malone finished third with 167.5 points and got wins by Lucas Martin (132), Alfred MacNeill (160) and Brody Fountain.
OFA was fourth and got victories from Brayden Wall (106), Tristan Richardson (145) and Archie Green (220) in their divisions.
The state tournament will be held in Albany on Feb. 28-29.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 80, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 35
Trent Lashua scored 24 points as Madrid-Waddington pulled away in the second quarter en route to an East Division victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in Madrid.
Kyle Stoner added 16 points and Jacob Murphy 14 points for the Yellowjackets (16-4, 12-2).
Peyton Snell scored 13 points for the Panthers (7-13, 5-9).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 75, ST. REGIS FALLS 52
Luke Allen’s 15 points helped the Flyers down the Saints in an NAC East game at Norwood.
Levi Sochia provided 14 points for Norwood-Norfolk (12-8, 7-7).
Derek Prevost produced a game-high 28 points for St. Regis Falls (2-16, 2-12).
VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL 50, CARTHAGE 32
Bailey Janowski delivered 20 points as Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (14-6) held Carthage (8-12) to two points in the final quarter en route to the nonleague victory in Carthage.
Zion Tevaga scored 27 of Carthage’s 32 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 49, MORRISTOWN 38
Rayna Cameron logged 16 points as the Bulldogs topped the Green Rockets in an NAC West matchup at Morristown.
Bella Doyle racked up 11 points for Heuvelton (15-5, 10-2). Emma Showers scored 10 points for Morristown (4-16, 0-12).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 58, ST. REGIS FALLS 26
Kylee Kellison netted 19 points as the Flyers beat the Saints in NAC East play at St. Regis Falls.
Emma Schiavone tallied 11 points for Norwood-Noroflk (13-7, 12-2). Kaitlyn Arcadi led St. Regis Falls (9-9, 7-7) with 12 points.
HAMMOND 61, HERMON-DEKALB 25
Avery Kenyon poured in 28 points as the Red Devils downed the Green Demons in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Kelsey Bennett added 12 points for Hammond (18-1).
Haile Bouchey scored eight points for Hermon-DeKalb (10-10).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 4, CANTON 1
OFA scored a pair of goals in the second period to pull ahead and defeat Canton in an NAC game in Canton.
Kaleb Spears and Drew Costello each scored in the second period for the Blue Devils (12-5-1). Karson LaRose and Nolan O’Donnell also scored and Mark Barr supplied two assists.
Rhett Palmer scored for Canton (3-13-1).
