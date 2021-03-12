SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green recorded 30 points and 15 rebounds as the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team downed Immaculate Heart Central, 69-43, on Friday night.
Dominick Sprague added 16 points while Thomas Lind and Austin Griner each added 10 points for the Patriots (6-1).
The Cavaliers fell to 0-5.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 57, WATERTOWN 51
Evan Widrick scored 15 points as the Spartans beat the Cyclones at Adams.
Curtis Staie pitched in with 11 points for South Jefferson (2-1).
Joel Davis was the game’s high-scorer with 25 points for Watertown (2-2).
GENERAL BROWN 58, CARTHAGE 28
Tucker Rosbrook’s 17 points paced the Lions to a victory over the Comets in Dexter.
Nate Heller registered a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds for General Brown (3-1).
Trenton Walker led Carthage (1-7) with 10 points.
TUPPER LAKE 45, ST. REGIS FALLS 35
Grant Godin tallied 15 points to send Tupper Lake (2-1) past the Saints in a nonleague game in St. Regis Falls.
Noah Varden and Eli Kulzer both scored 13 for the Lumberjacks.
Luke Chapman scored 21 for the Saints (0-2).
SALMON RIVER 42, ST. LAWRENCE 35
Tyler Huto and Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis both scored 14 points as Salmon River (1-3) beat the Larries in a nonleague game at Brasher Falls.
Tommy Storrin led the Larries (3-1) with 12 points and Jayden Ashley added 10.
MALONE 60, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 50
Keegan Monette produced 14 points and Gavin Barse and Evan Miller each added 11 to send Malone (4-0) past the Panthers in a nonleague game at Brushton.
James Durant led Brushton-Moira (0-1) with 17 points. Dawson White scored 12 points and Justin Kennedy supplied 11.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 7, SALMON RIVER 0
Kennedy Emerson scored three goals as Potsdam defeated the Shamrocks (0-5) in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Sophie Lauzon, Elly Gamble, Anna Nelson and Isabel Boyd also scored for Potsdam (3-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, CARTHAGE 0
Jada Pominville provided 13 digs, 10 kills, nine service points and four aces as the Falcons swept the Comets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20, in Carthage.
Amelia Hoffman netted 18 digs, 13 kills and 12 service points, while Leah Greene collected 34 digs for South Lewis (5-2).
Mikenzie Martens posted 15 digs and Casey Bresko supplied five kills for Carthage (3-2).
