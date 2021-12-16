CHAUMONT — Tyler Green poured in a game-high 32 points, including draining six 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds to spark Sackets Harbor’s boys basketball team to a 74-40 triumph over Lyme on Thursday night in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Austin Griner scored 26 points and totaled five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals for the unbeaten Patriots (6-0).
Derrike Goutremout scored 16 points to pace the Indians (1-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 75, BEAVER RIVER 48
Dominick Sprague scored 12 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Panthers to a 27-point victory over the Beavers in a FL crossover game at Belleville.
The Panthers (5-2) also received 18 points from Jeremy McGrath, 12 from Jacob Fargo, including three 3-pointers, and 11 from Kyle Moyer.
The Beavers (5-2) were led by Lucas Roes’ 24 points, including three 3-pointers.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 59, LAFARGEVILLE 33
Brayden Wiley scored 17 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to propel the Vikings to a division crossover win over the Red Knights in LaFargeville.
Ryan Pavlot scored 11 points and Peyton Lamon totaled 10 points and six rebounds for Thousand Islands (3-3) against LaFargeville (1-4).
OFA 57, POTSDAM 48
Justice McIntyre supplied 20 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-2) defeated the Sandstoners in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Potsdam.
Aiden LaFlair added 13 points for OFA.
Ian VanWagner scored 21 points for Potsdam (4-2, 1-2) and Ansen Herrick tossed in 14.
CHATEAUGAY 54, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 27
Ethan Cook tallied 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Chateaugay past the Panthers (0-3, 0-2) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Walker Martin added 15 points for Chateaugay (4-1, 3-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 48, LOWVILLE 38
McKenna House scored 16 points to pace a balanced effort as the Warriors defeated the Red Raiders in a FL division crossover game in Lowville.
Ravan Marsell contributed 10 points for Indian River (5-0), which built a 23-15 lead by halftime.
Jakayla Spence scored a game-high 17 points for Lowville (2-3) and Anna Dening chipped in 15 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 47, OFA 37
Brianna Stratton and Kylee Kellison both scored 12 points to lead Norwood-Norfolk (4-2) past the Blue Devils in a semifinal of the Ben Cordwell Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Madrid-Waddington, which beat Morristown 50-10 in the other semifinal, will play Norwood-Norfolk in the championship game at 8 tonight, and OFA will play Morristown in the consolation game at 6:30.
Abigail Raven led OFA (1-2) with 20 points.
CANTON 53, MALONE 37
Maddie Hoy scored 15 points and Ava Hoy added 14 to lead the Golden Bears (3-1) past Malone in an NAC Central Division game in Canton.
Amelia Rodee added 10 points for Canton.
Raegan McArdle and Liliana-Teresa Sosa both scored 10 for the Huskies (1-4, 1-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 35, HERMON-DEKALB 30
Lily Lottie led the Cougars with 15 points in a West Division victory over Hermon-DeKalb (0-2) in Russell.
Rylee Typhyair scored 12 points for the Cougars (2-3, 2-2).
ST. REGIS FALLS 39, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 30
Rhea Work led St. Regis Falls (1-1) with 10 points in an East Division win over the Panthers in Brushton.
Kyla Phelan scored 11 points for the Panthers (1-3, 0-3).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 61, LOWVILLE 33
Xander Gaige (50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Zach Kilburn (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won a pair of individual events to pace the unbeaten Cyclones (6-0) past the Red Raiders (5-2, 4-2) in a FL division crossover meet in Watertown.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Shaylagh Randall enjoyed a busy evening, producing 11 kills, 10 service points, 15 digs and three aces to keep the Falcons (6-0) unbeaten in FL play with a 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22 crossover victory over the Warriors (2-1) in Philadelphia.
The Falcons also received contributions from Jada Pominville, who had nine kills, 19 digs and 11 service points, and Leah Greene, who had 25 digs.
BEAVER RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Emma Dicob totaled nine kills to help spark the Beavers past the Lions in a division crossover match at Beaver Falls.
Tina Boliver recorded 14 service points, including five aces, and nine assists for Beaver River (4-2), which prevailed, 25-6, 25-14 and 27-25.
SANDY CREEK 3, LOWVILLE 2
Maiya Hathway’s 13th kill of the match enabled the Comets (4-2) to hand the Red Raiders (6-1) their first loss of the season in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-22 crossover victory at Sandy Creek.
The Comets, who also 17 digs, 16 assists and three aces from Hathway, rallied from a 15-5 hole in the final game to post the triumph.
Sandy Creek also got key contributions from Mikayla Glazier, who added 15 service points, 15 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Lizzie Glazier, who had 17 digs, 12 kills, seven aces and three blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.