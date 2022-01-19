WATERTOWN — Tyler Green led Sackets Harbor with 27 points unbeaten Sackets Harbor defeated Immaculate Heart Central 65-26 in a Frontier League boys basketball crossover game Wednesday.
Austin Griner followed with 17 points for Sackets Harbor (12-0 overall, 10-0 league).
Jayden Defaite led IHC (1-10) with 14 points.
SANDY CREEK 56, LAFARGEVILLE 34
Justin Thayer scored 18 points to lead a balanced effort as the Comets defeated the Red Knights in a crossover game in Sandy Creek.
Thayer added 10 rebounds for Sandy Creek (4-8, 4-7). Mason Ennist also grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 17 points. Evan Allen followed with 15 points.
LaFargeville fell to 2-6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 64, LOWVILLE 22
Ainsley Fuller connected for 20 points as General Brown rolled past Lowville in a “B” Division game in Dexter.
Maddy Ferris added 10 points for the Lions (13-1, 10-1).
Anna Dening scored 10 points for the Red Raiders (5-8, 4-7)
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 33, LYME 23
Raegan Riordan scored all eight of her points in Belleville Henderson’s key second quarter as the Panthers defeated the Indians in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Belleville Henderson (7-5, 5-4) trailed by four after one quarter but outscored Lyme 16-7 in the second for a 20-15 halftime lead.
Neva Bettinger scored 10 points for the Panthers. Natalia Ososkalo led Lyme (2-7, 1-7) with eight points.
HAMMOND 96, MORRISTOWN 39
Landree Kenyon produced 35 points as Hammond (7-1, 5-0) defeated the Green Rockets in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Morristown.
Ava Howie scored 21 points and Alyvia Crosby added 16 for Hammond.
Laurell Vinch scored 25 points for Morristown (1-9, 0-5).
LISBON 55, TUPPER LAKE 12
Rachel LaRock scored 13 points as the Golden Knights (7-5) defeated Tupper Lake in a nonleague game in Lisbon. Tupper Lake fell to 0-9.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 4, OFA 2
Logan Spaulding scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lead the Huskies (5-2-1 overall, 5-2 division) over the Blue Devils in an NAC Division II game in Malone.
Brock Spaulding and Dawson Miletich also scored for Malone.
Dylan Irvine and Jack Mills scored for the Blue Devils (8-3, 6-1).
SALMON RIVER 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Ethan Moulton led the Shamrocks (8-0, 6-0) with two goals in a win over the Larries in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
Chase Lewis and Kade Cook scored the other goals for Salmon River.
Ashton Adams scored for the Larries (5-7, 4-4).
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, BEAVER RIVER 1
Hannah Gyore registered 16 assists and five kills as the Red Raiders beat the Beavers, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, in a Frontier League interdivision match at Lowville.
Grace Myers posted 13 kills and Eliana Bonbrest got eight kills and six digs for Lowville (12-1, 11-1).
WRESTLING
BEAVER RIVER 57, SOUTH LEWIS 18
Cole Walseman (145 pounds) and Gavin Fowler (172) each scored pins as the Beavers topped the Falcons (1-11, 0-7) in a Frontier League “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Dylan Buckingham (138) won via decision for Beaver River (7-4, 3-3).
BOWLING
INDIAN RIVER GIRLS CLAIM TITLE
Macey Catlin bowled a 289 double and an average score of 145 as Indian River (8-2) defeated Alexandria (5-5) and Carthage (4-6) at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown to win the Frontier League girls bowling regular-season championship.
On the boys side, Ethan Crouse of Beaver River, competing as an independent bowler, rolled a top double of 505, finishing with an average score of 252 on the day.
Alexandria (3-7) defeated Carthage and Indian River on the day, with Carthage besting Indian River. Both the Comets and Warriors finished the regular season at 6-4.
