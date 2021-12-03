SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green surpassed the 1,000-point mark with a 31-point performance in the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team’s 72-19 Frontier League crossover victory over Sandy Creek on Friday night.
Green needed 21 points to reach the milestone and scored 29 in the first half for the Patriots (2-0).
Austin Griner added 17 points for Sackets.
Maddox Brown scored six points for the Comets (0-2).
BEAVER RIVER 82, ALEXANDRIA 18
Kade Schneider racked up 27 points as the Beavers downed the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in a crossover win at Beaver Falls.
Jonah Shearer contributed 18 points for Beaver River (2-0).
CANTON 57, HEUVELTON 44
Chris Downs led Canton with 21 points in a nonleague win over the Bulldogs in Heuvelton.
Sam Roiger added 19 points for Canton. Chris Ashlaw led the Bulldogs with 26 points.
MASSENA 48, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 18
Chase Gladding and Tori Jacobs both scored 12 points to lead Massena to the championship of the Miranda Vari Tournament in Norwood.
POTSDAM 40, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 26
Tati’ana Burks-Carista notched 13 points as the Sandstoners won the consolation game on the Miranda Vari tournament in Norwood.
Cathryn Todd added 11 points for Potsdam (1-1).
Emma Phippen paced Parishville-Hopkinton (0-2) with eight points.
HEUVELTON 61, MADRID-WADDINGTON 31
Rylin McAllister scored 15 points as Heuvelton won the Jessie Chamberlain Tournament title in Madrid.
Kat Cunningham scored 15 points and Ali Trathen added 11.
Grace Plumley scored 17 for Madrid-Waddington.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 34, EDWARDS-KNOX 26
Isabelle Vaccaro led the Colts to the Jessie Chamberlain consolation game win with 13 points.
Lily Lottie scored 11 for the Cougars.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 52, TUPPER LAKE 26
Kennady Billman tallied 14 points as the Panthers beat the Lumberjacks in the semifinals of the Morristown Tournament.
Neva Bettinger posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Raegan Riordan collected 11 points for Belleville Henderson (1-0).
Emily Bissonette scored eight points for Tupper Lake (0-1).
GOUVERNEUR 31, COPENHAGEN 28
Raelin Burns scored nine points to send the Wildcats past Copenhagen in a nonleague game at Gouverneur.
Charli Carroll led Copenhagen with 11 points.
GENERAL BROWN 79, CARTHAGE 21
Ainsley Fuller led five players in double figures with 16 points as the Lions won a Frontier League crossover game in Carthage.
Kori Nichols followed with 15 points. Emma Dupee, Lily Dupee and Madelyn Ferris scored 10 points apiece for General Brown (3-0, 3-0).
Kiannah Ward scored 14 points for Carthage (0-2, 0-2).
IHC 59. ALEXANDRIA 20
Abby Bombard recorded 22 points as the Cavaliers earned a nonleague victory over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.
Emmy Barton chipped in 14 points for Immaculate Heart Central (1-1).
Bridget Watson scored six points for Alexandria (0-1).
