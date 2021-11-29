High schoolS
LOWVILLE — Hannah Gyore posted 18 assists and eight kills as the Lowville volleyball team opened the season with a 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10 Frontier League interdivision win over Carthage on Monday night.
Eliana Bonbrest provided six kills while Peyton Cole added 11 kills for the Red Raiders (1-0). Noelle Boushie tallied six kills while Madilin Santamour collected 11 service points and six assists for the Comets (0-1).
n Shaylagh Randall logged 11 kills, 11 digs and six aces as South Lewis started the season with 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 “C” Division victory over host Sandy Creek. Leah Greene chipped in with 17 digs and six aces while Skye Everton totaled 26 assists and seven digs for the Falcons (1-0). Claire Dreibelbis notched 10 service points and six kills while Maiya Hathway supplied 18 assists for the Comets (0-1).
n Alyssa Evan generated 13 service points as Beaver River started its season with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-18 “C” Division win over Thousand Islands (0-1) in Beaver Falls. Tina Boliver handed out 16 assists and Madeline Hylen smashed five kills for the Beavers (1-0).
n Grace Plumley recorded 16 points as the Madrid-Waddington girls basketball team topped Malone, 40-23, in a nonleague game at Madrid. Hailey Marcellus accumulated 10 points for the Yellowjackets (1-0). Mackenzie Lane paced the Huskies (0-1) with 11 points.
