CLAYTON — Hannah Gyore totaled 14 assists, four aces and two kills as the Lowville volleyball team opened the season with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-13 nonleague victory over Thousand Islands on Monday night.
Katelyn Sellick provided four aces and two assists, while Grace Myers and Cassandra Jacobsen each tallied five kills for the Red Raiders (1-0).
Kerrigan Wiley supplied six kills, three blocks and three assists, while Hannah Dulmage racked up 11 assists for the Vikings (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Blake Edgar doled out 10 assists as the Spartans swept to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-7 Frontier League “B” Division match over the Lions in Dexter, which was the season opener for both schools.
Amelia Lyon posted seven aces, while McKenzi Burnham netted six kills for South Jefferson (1-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 71, WATERTOWN 24
Emma Dupee scored 13 points as the Lions opened the season with a FL crossover win over the host Cyclones (0-1).
Kori Nichol and Rachel Black each added 11 points for General Brown (1-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 44, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 43
Kylee Kellison paced the Flyers with 10 points as they opened the season with an Northern Athletic Conference East Division win over the Panthers in Norwood.
Emma Schiavone and Stephanie Bock each added nine points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-0).
Kelly Bloom led all scorers with 24 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (0-3, 0-2).
GOUVERNEUR 48, ST. LAWRENCE 22
Shacoria Jackson anchored the Wildcats with 14 points as they beat the Larries in a season-opening NAC Central game at Gouverneur.
Laney Smith chipped in 12 points for Gouverneur (1-0).
Marissa McLean connected for nine points for St. Lawrence Central (0-1).
COLTON-PIERRPONT 50, SALMON RIVER 28
Emma Clemo produced 16 points as the Colts opened the season with a nonleague win over the Shamrocks in South Colton.
Isabelle Vaccaro and Callie Richards each contributed 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (1-0).
Lindsay Martin led Salmon River (0-1) with 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALMON RIVER 61, ST. REGIS FALLS 34
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis poured in 26 points as the Shamrocks beat the Saints in nonleague play at St. Regis Falls.
Lane Oakes added seven points for Salmon River (1-1).
Coalby Cox paced St. Regis Falls (1-2) with 14 points.
