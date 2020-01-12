RUSSELL — Hailey Cunningham scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as Hammond rolled past Edwards-Knox, 66-29, in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division girls basketball game Saturday.
Avery Kenyon supplied 19 points and Kelsey Bennett added 14 for the Red Devils (10-1 overall, 6-1 West Division), who led 33-16 at halftime. Hammond faces unbeaten Heuvelton on Monday.
Lucy Frary scored 12 points and Dekoda Matthews scored nine for Edwards-Knox (5-3, 4-2).
INDIAN RIVER 49, WHITESBORO 45
Adrien LaMora collected 23 points and 17 rebounds as Indian River picked up a key nonleague victory over Whitesboro in a battle of Warriors in Philadelphia.
LaKaiya Butcher added 10 points for Indian River (5-4).
Kylie Snow scored 14 points for Whitesboro (6-4).
LOWVILLE 55, MASSENA 40
Sydney Brown connected for 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Lowville beat Massena in a clash of Red Raiders at Lowville.
Brown added 10 rebounds. Emma Dening contributed 11 points for Lowville (8-2) and Natalie Thomas finished with 10 rebounds. Anna Wood distributed seven assists.
Aryssa Hopps and Tori Jacobs each scored nine points for Massena (6-4).
WATERTOWN 49, POTSDAM 42
Layne Combs logged 20 points, eight rebounds and eight steals as the Cyclones earned their first win of the season, against the Sandstoners in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Penelope Brown added nine points and 14 rebounds for Watertown (1-9).
Julia Basford scored 15 points to lead Potsdam (1-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 65, SETON CATHOLIC 45
Jackie Piddock scored a team-high 29 points to help South Jefferson defeat Seton Catholic, last year’s state Class A runner-up, in a nonleague game in Adams.
Piddock hit 11 of her 14 free throw attempts and secured 10 steals for the Spartans (9-0, 5-0) in the win. Abby Piddock followed her sister up with 18 points.
GENERAL BROWN 65, CENTRAL SQUARE 51
Kori Nichols recorded 20 points to lead General Brown to a Section 3 nonleague victory at Central Square.
Ainsley Fuller finished with 14 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Lions (5-3, 4-1) while Karsyn Fields and Lily Dupee had 11 and 10 points respectively.
Morgan Ransom led Central Square (4-5) with 18 points.
FULTON 54, CARTHAGE 26
Kiah Moser and Kiannah Ward each scored eight points for Carthage in the Comets’ nonleague loss to Fulton in Carthage.
Ward had 14 rebounds to go along with her eight points and Moser had seven rebounds for the Comets (0-8, 0-5). Brooklynne Perrigo, Grace Thornthwaite and McKenna Kobler each scored two points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 47, BEAVER RIVER 32
Kennady Amo and Delaney Wiley scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead Thousand Islands (7-3, 5-2) past Beaver River (1-8, 1-7) in a Frontier League “C” Division game Friday.
IMMACULATE HEART 38, WATERTOWN 26
Melinda Rivera and Tori Ledoux each scored 10 points to help IHC (4-3, 2-3) defeat Watertown (1-9, 0-6) in a Frontier League crossover game in Watertown on Friday.
COPENHAGEN 77, SACKETS HARBOR 16
Brooke Smykla led Copenhagen (8-1, 8-0) in scoring with 22 points on Friday against Frontier League “D” Division opponent Sackets Harbor (2-7, 2-5) in Sackets Harbor.
FORMER SPARTANS LEADER DIES
Dick Spinelli, who led the South Jefferson girls basketball team to its first state Final Four appearance, died Friday at age 78.
Spinelli, a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and former William Graf Athletic Award winner, coached the 1980-81 team to the Section 3 title and a spot in the state Class C semifinals as the Spartans won 20 straight games. Section 5’s Pavilion beat South Jefferson in the semifinals and the Spartans finished 20-1.
Spinelli also worked many years as soccer official and was a former Watertown Soccer Officials Association president.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OFA 82, CANTON 40
MeSean Johnson put up 23 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy raced past Canton during the second annual Freddie Basketball Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Jackson Jones put up 19 points and Trent Sargent finished with 14 points for the Blue Devils (7-4).
Ashton Cloce scored 20 points for Canton (7-4).
INDIAN RIVER 50, MASSENA 30
Sammy Angelo netted 21 points as the Warriors beat the Red Raiders in the first round of the second annual Freddie Basketball Tournament at Ogdensburg.
Michael Allen chipped in 10 points for Indian River (5-3) in the one-day tournament.
Ethan Firnstein paced Massena (4-7) with 11 points.
GENERAL BROWN 57, GOUVERNEUR 45
Kacy Lennox’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds helped lead General Brown past Gouverneur in a nonleague contest in Gouverneur.
Nater Heller was one rebound and point away from also having a double-double, he finished with nine of each. Tyler Fiske also contributed 10 points for the Lions.
MORIAH 54, HARRISVILLE 50
Braden Swann and Bryce Sprague each scored 18 points as the Vikings held off the Pirates in a nonleague game at Lake Placid.
Jadon Sullivan netted 14 points and Adam Szlamczyski added 13 for Harrisville (5-3).
WRESTLING
GRIFFITH WINS AT EASTERN STATES
Zoe Griffith of Gouverneur won first place in the 99-pound girls division at the Eastern States Classic at SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake.
Copenhagen’s Riley Dalrymple placed second at 113.
In the boys tournament, Carthage’s Caleb Null took fifth at 285 while Lowville’s Micah Roes was sixth at 126. Gouverneur finished 17th as a team in the event, which has wrestlers from six states, and both Carter Baer (138) and Jacob Shippee (182) were seventh in their respective brackets.
GENERAL BROWN 47, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 33
Nathan Snow (120 pounds), David O`Neil (138), Josh Bonham-Kovalik (145) and Nick Rogers (220) each won by pinfall as the Lions beat the Spartans in a “B” Division match at Dexter.
Cael Buckley (106) and Chandler Moody (152) each scored major decisions for General Brown (9-1, 4-1).
Marshall Coe (160), Nicolas Luciani (170) and Tyler Mousaw (195) each collected pins for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (3-3).
BR’S WALSEMAN FIRST AT VVS
Beaver River’s Andrew Walseman won his final at 120 pounds at the Red Devil Invitational in Verona.
Teammate Collin Edick was second in the 285 final. Trevor Waugh (99) and Andre Lyndaker (113) were third in their divisions. Connor Edick placed fourth at 220.
Branton Carpenter of South Lewis was runner-up at 152 while Owen Highers secured fourth at 160.
Lowville’s Devin Runner was third in the 145 division.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Grace Myers totaled 13 kills, nine digs, five service points and two aces as the Red Raiders got 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 Frontier League interdivision win over the Vikings in Clayton.
Cassie Jacobsen collected 18 service points and five kills while Danielle Lehman provided nine digs, eight service points and two aces for Lowville (3-7).
Hannah Dulmage recorded 13 assists and Kerrigan Wiley notched eight kills for Thousand Islands (2-8).
SANDY CREEK 3, PORT BYRON 2
Sarah Balcom posted 24 kills, eight digs and six blocks as the Comets used a total team effort to rally beat the Panthers, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, nonleague win in Port Byron.
Hailey Miller logged 16 service points, six kills, five digs and three aces while Maiya Hathway added 35 assists and five digs for Sandy Creek (8-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
John McCall’s hat trick lifted Norwood-Norfolk over St. Lawrence in the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament at Norwood.
Reed Gravlin and Cade VanBuren each chipped in goals for Norwood-Norfolk (6-3).
Noah Adams supplied a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence Central (4-7).
GIRLS HOCKEY
CLINTON 3, POTSDAM 1
Drew Kopek scored twice as the Warriors defeated the Sandstoners in a nonleague game at Clinton.
Bella Callahan scored her first-career goal for Clinton (5-5-2).
Kennedy Emerson scored the lone goal for Potsdam (11-2-3).
