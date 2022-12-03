HAMMOND — Landree Kenyon scored 23 points to lead the Hammond girls basketball team to a 48-34 season-opening victory over Lisbon in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Saturday.
Allison Bell scored 15 points for Lisbon (2-1, 0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 38, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 36
Olivia Plonka and Caryn Perretta both scored 10 points to send the Flyers (1-1) past Brushton-Moira in the consolation game of the Norwood-Norfolk Tournament.
Madyson Bellows led the Panthers (0-2) with 12 points.
GOUVERNEUR 59, OFA 32
Elizabeth Riutta scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats past OFA in an NAC Central Division opener for both teams at Gouverneur on Friday.
Amya LaFlair led OFA with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 100, MORRISTOWN 12
Chris Ashlaw scored 26 points for Heuvelton in a West Division win over the Green Rockets (0-2) in Morristown.
Tristan Biller scored 18 points, Connor Phillips picked up 14 and Lucas Thornhill added 11.
SACKETS HARBOR 61, SANDY CREEK 46
Ethan Tracy scored a game-high 15 points and hauled in seven rebounds as the host Patriots defeated the Comets in a Frontier League division crossover game Friday.
Marcus Castine, who totaled a team-high 14 rebounds, and Jake Peters each scored 12 points for Sackets Harbor (2-0) and Austin Griner contributed 10 points.
Cameron Hathway and Logan Lando each scored 12 points for Sandy Creek (1-1) and Colton Killiam chipped in 11 points.
CANTON 65, WATERTOWN 58
The Golden Bears (2-0) defeated the Cyclones on the first night of the Cyclones Tournament in Watertown on Friday.
Seth Charlton scored 26 points and Patrick Duah and Jack Adams each contributed 10 points to pace Watertown.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, SANDY CREEK 2
Sara Shaw totaled 20 service points, including six aces, and 18 kills and 17 digs as the Falcons rallied to top the Comets in a FL “C” Division match in Turin on Friday.
Leah Greene contributed nine service points, including three aces, and 25 digs for South Lewis, which prevailed, 25-15, 16-25, 28-30, 30-28 and 15-6. Also for the Falcons, Skye Everson generated 38 assists and 19 service points.
Maiya Hathway totaled eight aces, 13 digs and 24 assists to pace Sandy Creek (0-2), and Lizzie Glazier contributed five aces, 18 kills, 15 digs and five blocks.
Also for the Comets, Lillian Kohkbach recorded 14 kills and seven digs and Olivia Lallier finished with 15 service points, including three aces, as well as 10 digs and four blocks.
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sydney Carbone registered 13 service points, including two aces, 10 kills and six digs as the Warriors defeated the Spartans in a FL division crossover match Friday.
Maddy Moore contributed six kills, 17 assists and 10 digs, and JayLynn Robinson tallied 17 service points, including three kills and seven digs for the Warriors (2-0), who prevailed, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23.
BOYS HOCKEY
NIAGARA-WHEATFIELD 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Michael Donie scored both goals for the Larries (0-1) in a nonleague loss to Niagara-Wheatfield at Brasher Falls.
OSWEGO 6, POTSDAM 5 (OT)
Tyler Berkman scored three goals in an overtime loss for the Sandstoners (1-1) in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
John Duffy scored one goal with one assist and Brody Hughes also scored for Potsdam.
SALMON RIVER 9, MALONE 1
Connor Dishaw scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Salmon River past the Huskies (0-1) in a Division II game at Malone.
Evan Collette added two goals and four assists for Salmon River (1-0).
Carter Johnson, Kahontiio Lazore and Chase Lewis also scored. Edmund Collins scored for Malone.
MASSENA 4, WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH 3 (OT)
Aronhiawaks Rice scored the winning goal in overtime for the Red Raiders (1-0) in the nonleague opener in Massena.
Christopher Marasco, Salvatore Perretta and Bayley Rochefort also scored for the Red Raiders.
