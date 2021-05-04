HAMMOND — Zoey Cunningham, Sydney Tanner and Brooklyn Arquitt all singled in a three-run fifth inning for Hammond in a 4-2 Northern Athletic Conference West Division softball win over Heuvelton on Tuesday.
Tanner was the winning pitcher for Hammond (2-1 overall, 1-0 division) and struck out seven.
MORRISTOWN 19, HARRISVILLE 9
Kassidy Sullivan lined four hits to send Morristown to victory in the West Division opener for both teams in Harrisville.
Emma Showers picked up three hits and Karissa Donnelly added two for the Green Rockets.
Hannah Woodard and Logan Smith both produced two hits for Harrisville.
HERMON-DEKALB 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Hannah Gollinger homered to help the Demons to victory in the West Division opener for each team in DeKalb Junction.
Audri Tehonica drove in a run with a double for the Demons and Hailey Matthews led the Cougars with two hits.
MALONE 16, POTSDAM 1
Ryleigh McCauley lined two hits and struck out 14 to send the Huskies past the Sandstoners in the Central Division opener for both teams in Malone.
Courtney Dumas went 3-for-4, and Alanna Dumas was 2-for-4 for the Huskies.
CANTON 15, MASSENA 0
Brooke Larrabee went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs as the Golden Bears won a Central Division game in Canton.
Sydnee Francis went 2-for-3 and also drove in two runs for Canton (4-1, 1-0). Lexi Huiatt was 2-for-4 for the Golden Bears.
GENERAL BROWN 15, CARTHAGE 4
Ashlee Ward pitched a five-hitter, striking out 13, and Haley Parker went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as General Brown won the Frontier League crossover game in Glen Park.
Riley Lomber doubled and singled and drove in three for the Lions (2-0), and Harlie Peters delivered two hits and knocked in three. Allyson Wargo added a double, single and RBI.
Jayden Childers tripled and doubled for Carthage (1-1), knocking in a run.
LYME 9, LAFARGEVILLE 8
Callie LaFontaine doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Indians edged the Red Knights in a Frontier League “D” Division game on Monday in Chaumont in the season opener for both teams.
Marlee Gill singled three times and knocked in a pair of runs for LaFargeville.
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 15, CARTHAGE 0
Sarah Kilburn and Alex Macutek each scored four goals and the Cyclones defense shut down the Comets in a Frontier League game in Watertown.
Tatum Overton added three goals and an assist, and Adelaide Weir contributed two goals and an assist for the Cyclones (3-0). Megan Millard and Delaney Callahan each scored and added an assist, and Nino Colello and Rebecca Wisner assisted on two goals each.
Ava Verga (four saves) and Maria Netto (two saves) combined on the shutout.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, INDIAN RIVER 4
Julia Garvin totaled seven points, including two goals, and Madelyn Barney scored five goals to fuel the Spartans to victory over the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.
Romi LaClair contributed four goals and two assists for South Jefferson (3-0, 2-0), Karsyn Burnash tallied two goals and three assists and Jordyn Badalato scored three goals.
Also for the Spartans, Kia Berie assisted on five goals, Reese Widrick totaled two goals and an assist and Taylor Scoville scored a pair of goals.
Bella Davis scored two goals and assisted on another for Indian River (1-2, 0-2).
GENERAL BROWN 11, IMMACULATE HEART 7
Rachel Black scored four goals and assisted on two others as the Lions defeated the Cavaliers in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Mallory Marks contributed two goals and an assist, and Trinity Stowell scored a pair of goals for General Brown (2-0).
Julia Netto scored three goals for Immaculate Heart Central (0-2), and Jennah Netto tallied two goals.
SALMON RIVER 22, POTSDAM 3
Teya Mitchell scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks past the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Fort Covington. It was Salmon River’s opener.
Kaia Swamp, Gracie King, Ariyah Lafrance and Joryan Adams all added three goals.
Kennedy Emerson scored twice for Potsdam (0-2, 0-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 8
Carter Kempney totaled 13 points, including scoring eight goals, to propel the Comets to a season-opening victory over the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Josh Simser scored five goals and Noah Odett contributed a goal and two assists for Carthage (1-0).
Comets goalie Corey Decker finished with nine saves against Thousand Islands (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.