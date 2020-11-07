NORFOLK — Hailee Manning scored three goals to lead the Hammond girls soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Norwood-Norfolk in a West Division game Saturday.
Avery Kenyon scored one goal and assisted on another for the Red Devils (6-0 overall and division). Hailey Cunningham and Nora Pease also scored and Alyvia Crosby made five saves for the shutout.
Norwood-Norfolk is 2-4-1.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Parishville-Hopkinton rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat visiting Brushton-Moira in an East Division game.
Kelly Bloom scored all three goals to lead the comeback for Parishville-Hopkinton (6-2-1).
Kyla Phelan scored both goals for Brushton-Moira (5-5, 5-4).
MORRISTOWN 5, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Emma Showers made six saves to send the Green Rockets past the Demons (2-7) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Karissa Donnelly scored two goals for Morristown (3-5-2). Emilie O’Donnell and Madysan Gagnon also scored for the Green Rockets.
POTSDAM 5, OFA 1
Madeline Wheeler produced three goals as Potsdam defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Natalie Cowen and Lindy Betrus also scored for the Sandstoners (7-2).
Gabrielle Morley scored for OFA (1-8).
BOYS SOCCER
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Avery Zenger supplied three goals as the Panthers used a second-half rally to defeat the Larries in an East Division game in Parishville. The game was tied 1-1 early in the second half.
Peyton Snell scored the final goal for the Panthers (10-0). Kolbee Converse scored for the Larries (4-6).
OFA 4, POTSDAM 0
Karson LaRose scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners (0-9) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Cooper Garvey and Gunnar McLellan also scored for OFA (7-3).
Ryan Warchal stopped one shot for the shutout.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY CANTON 20, OFA 35
Grace McDonough, Julie Bessette and Lexie Beaulieu swept the top three spots as Canton (3-1-2) won in Ogdensburg.
Lydia Kennedy finished fourth to lead OFA (3-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, POTSDAM 50
Maddie Dinneen finished first in 18 minutes, 28.3 seconds to send the Flyers past the Sandstoners (0-4) in Potsdam.
The Flyers (5-0) took the top six positions as Dinneen was immediately followed by Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey.
MALONE 15, MASSENA Inc.
Bethany Poirier, Adeline Chodat and Emily Perham finished in the top three spots as Malone (5-2) won in Massena.
Rebekah Garrow took fourth to lead Massena (0-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 23, POTSDAM 38
Owen Haas won overall individual honors as Norwood-Norfolk (5-0) won in Potsdam.
Skye Crocker finished second for Potsdam (2-2) and teammate Finnegan Dean was third.
CANTON 15, OFA Inc.
Canton swept the top three spots to defeat OFA (3-2) in Ogdensburg.
Max Finley won for Canton (4-2), followed by Nick Lyndaker and Daniel Creurer.
MALONE 15, MASSENA Inc.
Nic Thompson, Spencer Miletich and Ethan Robistow swept the top three positions as the Huskies (6-1) defeated the Red Raiders in Massena.
Logan Dobbins was fourth for Massena (0-3).
