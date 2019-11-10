BEEKMANTOWN — Kelsey Bennett scored off a pass from Avery Kenyon with 6 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the game, to send the Hammond girls soccer team to the state Class D final four with a 1-0 triumph over Section 7 champion Chazy on Saturday at Beekmantown High School.
Hammond (19-1 overall) will face Section 5’s Avoca at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Homer High School in a semifinal. Avoca beat Section 6’s North Collins 7-1 Saturday.
Bennett scored both goals in Hammond’s 2-0 Section 10 championship game victory over Edwards-Knox earlier in the week and has now scored 40 goals this season.
Alyvia Crosby did not have to make a save for the shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
Riley Hansen scored in the 24th minute to send Section 7 champion Chazy past the Lisbon (18-1) in a Class D quarterfinal at Beekmantown High School.
Heath Lucas assisted on the winning goal for Chazy (19-0-1).
Gabe Huchro made two saves for the shutout and Hayden McBath made one save for Lisbon.
Matt McCarthy scored in the first half as Section 2’s Schuylerville (14-7) defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Class B quarterfinal at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
The Blue Devils end the season with an 8-6-3 record.
Shaun Turnbull picked up a goal in the first half to send Section 2’s Voorheesville (19-1) past Madrid-Waddington in a Class C quarterfinal at Clarkson.
Madrid-Waddington finishes the season with a 14-4-1 record.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Meredith Lovenduski won the 200-yard individual medley as the Red Raiders placed second in the Section 3 Class C meet Friday at Skaneateles.
Lovenduski also earned second-place showings in the 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke. Grace Myers and Peyton Myers were part of both relas for Lowville, which was second behind host Skaneateles.
The Thousand Islands 200 freestyle relay of Franchesca Cartaya, Macey Cooper, Claire Ward and Rebecca Lantier finished third to help the Vikings take fifth in the team standings. Cooper was also third in the 100 butterfly.
South Lewis senior Kayley Walsh placed second in the 100 butterfly as South Lewis ended up in sixth place.
