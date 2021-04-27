TULLY — Will Hardy totaled seven points, including five goals, and Thomas Berry scored five goals as Tully edged General Brown’s boys lacrosse team, 11-10, Tuesday in nonleague play and the season opener for both teams.
Corey O’Connor recorded six points, including scoring four goals, for the Lions, and Jaren Peckham contributed two goals and an assist.
Goalie Joseph Clement finished with nine saves for General Brown. Cameron Fish made four saves for Tully.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 8-6, HAMMOND 2-7
Emily Wentworth struck out 13 and went 3-for-3 in the opening game of a nonleague doubleheader to lead the Golden Bears past the Red Devils in Canton. Hammond responded with a win in game two, led by triples from Zoey Cunningham and Alyvia Crosby. It was the opening games for both teams.
Wentworth also provided two hits for Canton in the second game.
Lexis Huiatt and Hailey Alguire produced two hits in both games for the Golden Bears. Brooke Larrabee and Hadleigh Thornton picked up two hits for Canton in game one and Natalie Warner added two hits in game two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.