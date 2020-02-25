POTSDAM — Defending state Class D champion Harrisville went outscored Hermon-DeKalb by 18 in the fourth quarter to win 58-41 in a Section 10 boys basketball semifinal game Tuesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Harrisville (18-4), the No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded Chateaugay in the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Hermon-DeKalb (18-4 overall) led 38-37 heading into the final quarter but Harrisville went on a 21-3 run. Will Taylor, who scored 15 points on five 3-point baskets, made three of those in the final quarter for the Pirates.
Jadon Sullivan led Harrisville with 16 points. Nate Schmitt also scored 15 points and Adam Szlamcynski added 10.
Jay Carrow led the No. 3 Demons with 20 points.
CHATEAUGAY 66, HEUVELTON 43
The Bulldogs (22-0) outscored No. 5 Heuvelton 30-11 in the second half in the second Class D semifinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Jonah McDonald led Chateaugay with 34 points. Walker Martin tallied 14 and Jed McDonald supplied 13.
Nate Mashaw led Heuvelton (12-11) with 17 points and Braeden Free tossed in 11.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, ISLANDERS 1
Cobie Cree and Connor Lewis each scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the No. 3 Shamrocks (11-10) past the No. 6 Islanders in a Section 10 Division II opening-round game in Fort Covington.
Salmon River will travel to play No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Luke Miller and Alex Oakes also scored goals for the Shamrocks.
Joe Papin scored for the Islanders (5-15-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 6, MALONE 3
Mason Frary and Brendan Phippen both produced two goals as No. 5 St. Lawrence Central upset the No. 4 Huskies (6-11-4) in a Division II opening-round game in Malone.
The Larries (7-13-1) will travel to play top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Evan Smith scored the game-winning goal for SLC at 6 minutes, 29 seconds of the third period. Jarrett St. Hilaire also scored.
Trent King picked up two goals for Malone and Seth Lockwood produced the other goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.