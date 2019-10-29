CANTON — Jennifer Haycook scored a goal in regulation as well as one in a postgame shootout to lead the Canton girls soccer team past Gouverneur in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Tuesday afternoon.
Canton (9-4-4 overall), the No. 2 seed, tied the No. 3 Wildcats 1-1 and then won the shootout 4-2 to advance to the championship game against No. 1 Potsdam at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Haycook scored in the 28th minute for Canton. Along with Haycook, Hannah Reed, Etta Coburn and Hailee Duvall also scored in the shootout.
Riley Storrin tied the game for Gouverneur (10-4-2) in the 58th minute. She scored in the shootout for the Wildcats along with Laney Smith.
POTSDAM 2 SALMON RIVER 0
Taylor Benda made four saves as Potsdam shut out No. 5 Salmon River (3-14-2) in a Class B semifinal in Potsdam.
Laura Dudek and Louisa Moosbrugger scored goals in the first half for Potsdam (11-3-3).
BOYS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 7, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Jadon Sullivan scored three goals and assisted on two more to send No. 3 Harrisville past No. 6 Hermon-DeKalb (9-9) in a Class D quarterfinal in Harrisville.
Harrisville will face No. 2 Parishville-Hopkinton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Nolan Parow scored twice for the Pirates (12-4-1) and Ryan Spencer and Fyaz Noor added goals. Nate Woodward made three saves.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, MORRISTOWN 2
The Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the No. 7 Green Rockets (9-8) to win a Class D quarterfinal in Parishville.
Tristin Simmons scored in the fifth and seventh minute to put Morristown up 2-0.
Peyton Snell led the Panthers (13-2-2) by scoring the final three goals of the game. Brendan Phippen also scored for the Panthers.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, CHATEAUGAY 0
Aiden Knight made 13 saves, including one on a penalty kick, to send the No. 5 Colts past the No. 4 Bulldogs (10-6-1) in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
The Colts (10-5-1) will meet top-seeded Lisbon in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Tim Farns scored for Colton-Pierrepont off a pass from Cody Francis in the 16th minute.
LISBON 9, HAMMOND 1
Karter Jordan scored three goals as the Golden Knights (16-0) advanced to the semifinals with a win over the No. 8 Red Devils in Lisbon.
Storm Walker scored twice for Lisbon and Miles Gendebien, Jackson LaRock, Jayden Williams and Teagan Jordan also scored. Nate Jewett scored for Hammond (7-10).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
John McCall scored three goals, including two on penalty kicks, as the No. 1 Yellowjackets defeated the No. 4 Flyers (2-15) in a Class C semifinal in Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington (13-3-1) will meet No. 2 Brushton-Moira in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Cody Schweinberg also scored on a penalty kick for Madrid-Waddington and Trent Lashua made one save for the shutout.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Justin Kennedy scored twice and assisted on another goal as the Panthers beat the No. 3 Larries (4-12-1) in a Class C semifinal in Brushton.
Kalub Langdon also scored for the Panthers (10-7) and the Larries scored on an own goal.
CROSS COUNTRY FLYERS SWEEP TITLES
Norwood-Norfolk won both the boys and girls titles at the Northern Athletic Conference championship meet in Malone.
The boys finished with 43 points and Malone was second with 72, followed by Canton with 75. The girls team scored 44 points. Potsdam was second with 58 and Gouverneur third with 60.
Clayton Reed led the Flyer boys with a sixth-place finish. Malone’s Dylan Perry won the boys title followed by Canton’s Robert Reed and Nick Lyndaker.
Maddie Dinneen finished first in the girls race to lead Norwood-Norfolk. Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw was second, followed by Canton’s Arianna Whittaker.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Abby Todd scored 10 points as the No. 2 Golden Bears produced a 25-6, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of No. 3 Gouverneur (1-14) in a Class C semifinal in Canton.
Canton (11-4) will face top-seeded Potsdam for the championship at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at SUNY Potsdam.
Kelsea Whittier led Canton with seven assists and Gretchen Warner supplied five kills.
