ADAMS — Teis Hegelund generated three goals, including scoring the go-ahead and game-winning goal in the 63rd minute as South Jefferson’s boys soccer team rallied to defeat Lowville, 4-2, on Friday night in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Hegelund, who also scored a goal in the first half, added a tally in the 66th minute for the Spartans, who improves to 4-0, including 3-0 in the league.
Regan Lawlee scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie the game and goalkeeper Jack Porter made five saves to record the win for South Jefferson, which scored four unanswered goals to prevail.
Espen Matuszczak scored the game’s first two goals for Lowville (5-1, 3-1) and goalie Isaiah Spence finished with three saves.
CARTHAGE 1, GENERAL BROWN 0
Karim Hassan tallied the game’s lone goal, with Zane Busch assisting, as the Comets (4-3, 1-2) edged the Lions (3-3, 0-3) in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Alex Radley scored four goals and assisted on three others as the Lakers rolled to victory over the Beavers in a division crossover game in Chaumont.
Jonny LaFontaine contributed three goals and three assists, Alex Dickerson scored a pair of goals and Ryan Scott tallied a goal and an assist for Lyme (4-1, 3-0) against Beaver River (0-5, 0-4).
COPENHAGEN 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Landon Sullivan scored three goals and assisted on another to propel the Golden Knights to victory over the Vikings in an interdivisional game in Copenhagen.
Logan Jordal tallied a pair of goals, Chase Nevills contributed a goal and two assists and Tavian Camper chipped in with a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (5-2, 4-1) against Thousand Islands (1-4-1, 1-3).
WATERTOWN 2, UTICA PROCTOR 1
Jack Rathbun scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner by Seth Charlton as the Cyclones gained a nonleague victory over Raiders in Watertown.
Charlton’s tiebreaking goal came in the 50th minute. Rathbun scored unassisted in the 24th minute and Proctor (4-3) tied the game five minutes later on a goal by Mustafa Osman.
Devin Connell made three saves for the Cyclones (4-2-1).
■ In NAC Central play, Massena defeated Malone 3-0, Canton topped Norwood-Norfolk 8-0 and Gouverneur beat Potsdam 4-1. Parishville-Hopkinton defeated Lisbon 1-0 in a nonleague game.
INDIAN RIVER 4, CARTHAGE 0
Breelynn LaLonde tallied a goal and assisted on two others and Meghan Jones scored a pair of goals as the Warriors blanked the Comets in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Maia Hunter chipped in with a goal and an assist for Indian River (5-1-2) against Carthage (1-5).
■ In NAC play, Colton-Pierrepont beat St. Lawrence 3-1, Brushton-Moira defeated Madrid-Waddington 7-0, Chateaugay topped St. Regis Falls 6-0 and Parishville-Hopkinton beat Tupper Lake 1-0. Canton edged Lisbon 2-1 in overtime in a nonleague game.
INDIAN RIVER 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Sydney Carbone totaled 29 service points, including nine aces, 14 kills and 11 digs as the visiting Warriors defeated the Yellowjackets in an NAC match.
Alyssa Ojeda contributed 12 service points, including three aces, seven kills and two digs, Lilian De Alba chipped in with 17 service points, including three aces, as well as 18 assists and two digs and Addison Smith tallied 10 kills for Indian River (4-0).
In other NAC matches, OFA defeated Gouverneur 3-2 and Clifton-Fine beat Potsdam 3-0.
LOWVILLE 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Phoebe Jennings and Anna Dening each won singles matches and Lowville swept the doubles to hand South Jefferson its first defeat in an interdivision match in Adams.
Katelynn Baker and Alyvia Millard and Kara Macaulay and Daisy Peters each won their doubles matches for Lowville (6-0).
Mia Mouaikel won first singles for South Jefferson (4-1).
