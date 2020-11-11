RUSSELL — The Hermon-DeKalb boys soccer team scored three goals about four minutes apart in the second half to defeat Edwards-Knox 3-1 in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Wednesday.
Kevin Joj, Jaydion Carrow and Peyton Hamilton scored the goals for the Demons (5-3-1 overall and division).
Avery Whitford scored for the Cougars (3-2-1) in the first half.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Connor Foster scored on a direct kick in the 77th minute to give the Larries a win over the Flyers in an East Division game in Norfolk.
Hayden Perkins and Charlie Dow scored in the first 13 minutes to give St. Lawrence Central (5-6) a 2-0 lead.
Hayden Bullock scored in the 25th minute and Ryan Emlaw scored in the 30th to tie the game for the Flyers (3-5-1).
