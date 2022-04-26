POTSDAM — Potsdam senior Ansen Herrick was dominant last year at the Section 10 outdoor track and field championship meet, finishing first in the 400-meter dash, the shot put, the long jump and the triple jump.
Had Herrick been his own team, his 40 points would have tied him for sixth with Madrid-Waddington.
But Herrick’s efforts contributed to Potsdam winning the team title with 166 1/2 points, snapping a seven-year run of titles for Malone.
For Herrick, however, winning titles isn’t that big a deal.
“I don’t really care that much about the championship,” Herrick said. “It’s way more about the people around you, the coaches, the environment.”
Herrick is academically gifted enough that he doesn’t even take classes at Potsdam High School anymore. He’s part of the Clarkson School, a program at Clarkson University that allows high-performing students to take college courses early.
Herrick, who also played boys soccer and basketball during the current school year, sees sports as a way to come see his friends every day, since he no longer attends classes with most of them.
“(Potsdam) has a good small-town vibe,” Herrick said. “It’s cool how you know everyone. I still know everyone at the high school even though I don’t go there.”
Potsdam’s coach this year is Matt Tessier, who was an assistant last year, and prior to that, coached seven straight Section 10 championship teams at Malone. Last year’s title for the Sandstoners was the eighth straight involving Tessier.
But Herrick, who is easy-going, didn’t recognize his new coach last spring even though he’d seen him at previous Section 10 events.
“I didn’t even know who he was when he came in,” Herrick said. “When I saw him and he told us about stuff I thought he seemed cool. He’s very knowledgeable about track. He puts a lot of time into track, making sure people are in the right events.”
Tessier enjoyed coaching Herrick for the first time last year and the two have big things in mind for this season.
“He was very motivated and he has a lot of natural talent,” Tessier said. “He’s a good team leader. These are things we always look out for in our athletes. We started the year last year not knowing what people were going to be in which event. We tried him out, and other kids out, in various things and we found he was capable of doing everything.”
Herrick has a unique set of skills for track and field. Not many athletes can win a sprint like the 400, do well in jumps and also win a weight throwing event.
“He’s able to do a lot of things,” Tessier said. “When you give him some instruction on a skill to develop, he’s working on that and he makes sure he puts things into practice. That was pretty big last year. Somebody that wins every event he’s in at a sectional championship is really good. He may end up doing that again this year.”
Herrick has a good sense of humor about what he achieved last spring.
“The 400, I don’t really like running,” Herrick said. “I thought I was going to win the long jump, the other three were toss-ups. I didn’t think I would win the 400. I don’t know how I pulled that one off. The shot put, that was a miraculous victory. I don’t know how that happened.”
Tessier and Herrick don’t know this early in the season exactly which events Herrick will compete in during the Section 10 championship meet, which will be at Potsdam.
“I’m working on the high jump this year,” Herrick said. “I’m trying to take home the gold in that.”
Said Tessier, “He’s got a lot of power, that will enable him to have speed and ability to generate jumps and throws.”
NAC outlook
In addition to Herrick, Section 10 returns three other defending individual champions.
Potsdam’s Finnegan Dean won the steeplechase last year, and Canton returns champions Nick Lyndaker (3,200) and Ayomi Odetoyinbo (discus).
Canton was second last year in the championship meet, followed by Malone and Norwood-Norfolk.
Potsdam and Canton were both undefeated in dual meets and Gouverneur and Malone each lost one.
On the girls side there are five defending individual champions, including two from defending Section 10 champion Norwood-Norfolk.
Leading the Flyers are Clemson-bound Maddie Dinneen (steeplechase, 1,500, 800 and 400) and Sharon Colbert (3,000).
Madrid-Waddington returns champions Hailee Blair (100, long jump) and Kaitlyn Putman (discus). Also returning is Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw, who won the 400 hurdles.
Potsdam finished just 3 1/2 points behind Norwood-Norfolk for the title last year and Madrid-Waddington was one point behind Potsdam.
Gouverneur and the Flyers both enjoyed undefeated dual-meet seasons while Potsdam lost once and Madrid-Waddington twice.
