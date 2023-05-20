General Brown baseball turns aside South Lewis

Sports roundup

HEUVELTON — Brandon Pray scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning after stroking a leadoff single as the fourth-seeded Heuvelton baseball team edged No. 5 Chateaugay, 5-4, in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal battle of Bulldogs on Saturday.

Reid Doyle singled twice for Heuvelton (9-7), which goes to top-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.