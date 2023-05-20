HEUVELTON — Brandon Pray scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning after stroking a leadoff single as the fourth-seeded Heuvelton baseball team edged No. 5 Chateaugay, 5-4, in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal battle of Bulldogs on Saturday.
Reid Doyle singled twice for Heuvelton (9-7), which goes to top-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Paul Kaska doubled and singled for Chateaugay (5-11).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 13, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Avery Zenger pitched the win and delivered three singles, a double and three RBIs for the top-seeded Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal win over the No. 8 Saints at Parishville.
John Snell doubled and tripled for Parishville-Hopkinton (14-1).
George Monroe socked an RBI double for St. Regis Falls (3-12).
LISBON 11, HERMON-DEKALB 0 (5)
Lucas Gravlin tossed a four-hit shutout and hammered a three-run home run for the second-seeded Golden Knights in a Class D quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Green Demons at Lisbon.
Isaiah White and Gabe Smith went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Lisbon (14-1), which hosts No. 3 Harrisville in a Class D semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Sean Robinson doubled for Hermon-DeKalb (4-9).
HARRISVILLE 17, MORRISTOWN 1
Tanner Sullivan connected for two doubles and a single as the third-seeded Pirates downed the No. 6 Green Rockets in a Class D quarterfinal in Harrisville.
Aiden Chartrand ripped two doubles for Harrisville (11-2).
Austin Brooks tripled for Morristown (4-9).
n In the Section 10 Class C semifinals, Canton defeated St. Lawrence, 19-4, and Brushton-Moira defeated Madrid-Waddington, 13-8.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, LIVERPOOL 4
Nolan Widrick went 2-for-3, including a double, with an RBI to help the Spartans rally for a nonleague victory over the Warriors in Adams.
Evan Widrick singled twice and drove in two runs for South Jefferson (17-0), which closed the regular season unbeaten and is expected to receive a top seed for the Section 3 Class B playoffs Sunday.
The Spartans scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game, then added four runs in the fifth to gain the advantage over Class AA school Liverpool (10-9).
INDIAN RIVER 18, WATERTOWN 15
Katie Call racked up five RBIs with three hits, including two doubles, as the second-seeded Warriors beat the No. 1 Cyclones in the Frontier League “A” Division final Friday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Jasmin Acevedo went 5-for-5 while Abigail Backus registered three hits and earned the win in relief for Indian River (10-6).
Payton McConnell who went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Montanna Evans and Mallory Peters each posted two hits for Watertown (8-10), which earned a FL regular-season title for the first time since 2007.
n In a Section 10 Class C quarterfinal, Norwood-Norfolk topped Tupper Lake, 14-6.
Tegan Frederick handed out five assists as the third-seeded Blue Devils topped the No. 6 Larries in a Section 10 Class C/D quarterfinal at Ogdensburg.
Dylan Irvine and Nate Irvine each scored three goals for Ogdensburg Free Academy (13-4), which plays at second-seeded Salmon River in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Josh Allen led St. Lawrence Central (6-11) with two goals.
n In the other quarterfinal, Canton beat Potsdam, 14-11.
OSWEGO 12, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6
Cooper Fitzgerald scored three goals to pace the Buccaneers to a nonleague victory over the Vikings in Oswego on Friday night.
Mason Kurilovitch and Logan Cranell each tallied two goals and an assist for Oswego (3-13).
Morgan Fox totaled two goals and two assists for Thousand Islands (2-14), Nolan Doxater contributed a goal an an assist and Owen Bismarck scored a pair of goals.
