HAMMOND — Nathan Mashaw scored 16 points and Matt Basford contributed 11 points as the undefeated Heuvelton boys basketball team defeated Hammond, 68-49, in a nonleague game Monday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season.
Lukas McQueer scored a game-high 17 points to pace Hammond (0-9).
EDWARDS-KNOX 52, HERMON-DEKALB 44
Tyler Scott scored 13 points to lead a balanced effort as the Cougars (6-5) topped the Demons in Russell.
Art Carr, Jacob Coller and Adam Lynch each scored 11 points for Hermon-DeKalb (5-5) and Jacob Spencer chipped in 10 points.
LISBON 62, MADRID-WADDINGTON 56
Teagan Jordan scored a game-high 22 points to spark the Golden Knights to a win over the Yellowjackets in Madrid.
Ethan Martin contributed 15 points for Lisbon (3-5) and Alex Martin scored 11 points.
Kyle Stoner scored 17 points for Madrid-Waddington (3-6) and Drew Harmer scored 12 points.
SALMON RIVER 90, ST. REGIS FALLS 37
Patrick Ghostlaw racked up 22 points as the Shamrocks downed the Saints at Fort Covington.
Logan Lebehn chipped in 18 points for Salmon River (4-5).
Derek Prevost collected 15 points for St. Regis Falls (0-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OFA 63, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 38
Gabrielle Morley scored 19 points as the Blue Devils beat the Flyers in Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven added 14 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-3).
Kylee Kellison paced Norwood-Norfolk (5-3) with 16 points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 55, SALMON RIVER 30
Rhea Work’s 27 points powered the Saints to a victory in an abbreviated unbeaten season over the Shamrocks at Fort Covington.
Emily Arcadi and Abagail Greguire each contributed nine points for St. Regis Falls (6-0).
Lindsay Martin tallied 15 points for Salmon River (1-7).
HAMMOND 34, HEUVELTON 29
Alyvia Crosby led a balanced Red Devils’ attack in low-scoring affair with the Bulldogs in Heuvelton.
Landree Kenyon and Avery Kenyon each supplied eight points for Hammond (8-1).
Molly Williams notched nine points for Heuvelton (6-4).
LISBON 43, MORRISTOWN 38
Mikaela Buckley netted 14 points as the Golden Knights (2-8) held off the Green Rockets in Morristown.
Emilie O’Donnell scored 14 points for Morristown (0-9).
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 98, THOUSAND ISLANDS 74
The Spartans had four different swimmers win three events as they topped the Vikings in an interdivision meet.
Ava Burns, Lauren Covey, Emma Purvis and Julia Garvin each were the three-time winners for South Jefferson (2-1).
Franchesca Cartaya won the 100-yard butterfly for Thousand Islands (0-2).
n In volleyball action, Salmon River swept Tupper Lake, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10.
