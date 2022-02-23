POTSDAM — Nathan Mashaw scored 16 points to lead four Heuvelton players in double figures as the No. 2 Bulldogs beat the No. 3 Harrisville Pirates 55-40 in a Section 10 Class D boys basketball semifinal Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Heuvelton (19-3 overall) will face No. 1 Chateaugay at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the championship game at SUNY Potsdam.
Lucas Thornhill supplied 14 points for Heuvelton and Tristan Lovely tossed in 13. Cole Rickett added 10 points.
Tanner Sullivan led Harrisville (15-6) with 18 points and Tucker Kelly added 11.
CHATEAUGAY 51, TUPPER LAKE 44
Nate Harrigan scored 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (22-1) past the Lumberjacks in the second Class D semifinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Eli Kulzer scored 19 points for Chateaugay (15-7).
Thomas Peterson added 14 points for Tupper Lake.
LOWVILLE 49, MARCELLUS 42
Dalton Myers led all scorers with 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the second-seeded Red Raiders topped the 10th-seeded Mustangs in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal in Lowville.
Eljiah Englehart contributed nine points and nine rebounds, Ryan Young scored eight points and Brody Brown finished with six points and seven rebounds for Lowville (21-1).
The Red Raiders advance to face Utica Academy of Science (19-3) in a semifinal at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
Will Burnett scored 11 points to pace Marcellus (16-6) and Will Kershaw finished with 10 points.
DERUYTER 69, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 65
The fifth-seeded Rockets defeated the fourth-seeded Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal in Belleville.
DeRuyter (17-3) advances to face top-seeded Hamilton (22-0) in a semifinal at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at OCC’s SRC Arena.
Dominick Sprague scored 40 points and Jacob Fargo contributed 12 points for Belleville Henderson, which finishes its season at 18-4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 74, NEW HARTFORD 29
Adrien LaMora registered 28 points as the second-seeded Warriors routed the No. 7 Spartans in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal in Philadelphia.
Bella Davis recorded 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for Indian River (19-2), which plays third-seeded Bishop Ludden in a semifinal game 5 p.m. Friday at Allyn Hall Gym at Onondaga Community College.
Emily Alt scored seven points for New Hartford (12-10).
COOPERSTOWN 43, THOUSAND ISLANDS 25
Danielle Seamon collected 16 points as the seventh-seeded Hawkeyes upset the No. 2 Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal in Clayton.
Gabrielle Woeppel provided 10 points for Cooperstown (15-7), which plays the winner of West Canada Valley and Mount Markham in the semifinals.
Delaney Wiley led Thousand Islands (17-4) with 15 points.
IMMACULATE HEART 54, BROOKFIELD 42
Emily Bombard netted 17 points as the sixth-seeded Cavaliers upended the No. 3 Beavers in a Class D quarterfinal at Brookfield.
Emeline Barton added 13 points and Abby Bombard chipped in 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central (13-8), which plays the winner of Poland and Oriskany in a 10 a.m. Saturday semifinal at Allyn Hall Gym at OCC.
Lily Elliot paced Brookfield (15-5) with 15 points.
HAMILTON 54, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 15
Kyleigh Pearson posted 20 points and 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Emerald Knights topped the No. 5 Panthers (11-8) in a Class D quarterfinal in Hamilton.
Logan Langel notched 13 points for Hamilton (15-6).
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Parker Hornung scored late in the first period and Connor Provost scored in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie and lead the No. 4 Larries past No. 5 Norwood-Norfolk in a Section 10 Division II quarterfinal in Brasher Falls.
The Larries (10-10) will travel to play No. 1 Salmon River at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal.
Ashton Adams scored the first goal of the game for the Larries.
Jayden Grant and Chase Sessions scored for Norwood-Norfolk (8-12-1).
OFA 6, TUPPER LAKE 1
Landin McDonald scored one goal and assisted on two others for the No. 2 Blue Devils (14-6-1) in a Division II quarterfinal in Ogdensburg.
OFA will host the winner of a game between the No. 6 Islanders and No. 3 Malone at 7:15 p.m. tonight. The semifinal will be played at a time to be determined Thursday.
Nathan Woods, Jack Mills, Nate Woods, Dylan Irvine and Drew Costello also scored for the Blue Devils. Beckett Savage scored for Tupper Lake (2-17-1).
