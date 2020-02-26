POTSDAM — The Heuvelton girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to pull away from No. 3 Chateaugay to win a Section 10 Class D girls basketball semifinal game 38-16 at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The second-seeded Bulldogs (17-6 overall) will face top-seeded Hammond for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam. Chateaugay ends the season with a 14-7 record.
Heuvelton led 16-6 at halftime and then outscored the Bulldogs 16-2 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Bella Doyle led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Rayna Cameron added 11 points.
HAMMOND 53, EDWARDS-KNOX 38
Kylie Vaughan supplied 18 points to send the top-seeded Red Devils (21-1) past the fourth-seeded Cougars in a Class D semifinal in Maxcy Hall.
Avery Kenyon added 16 points for Hammond and Abby Hart paced the Cougars (12-6) with 11 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 60, WESTHILL 42
Abby Piddock netted 20 points as the second-seeded Spartans topped the No. 10-seeded Warriors in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal game at Adams.
Jackie Piddock added 19 points for South Jefferson (20-2), which takes on third-seeded Marcellus in a Class B semifinal matchup at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Allyn Hall Gym at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
Jenna Larrabee supplied 15 points for Westhill (16-7).
ONEIDA 62, LOWVILLE 34
Sydney Lusher scored 20 points as the top-seeded Indians beat the eighth-seeded Red Raiders in a Class B quarterfinal in Oneida.
Kaylin Curro chipped in 14 points for Oneida (21-1), which plays No. 13 Bishop Grimes in a semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Allyn Hall at OCC.
Emma Dening netted 11 points for Lowville (16-6).
BOYS HOCKEY CANTON 2, POTSDAM 1
The third-seeded Golden Bears scored two power-play goals to upset the No. 2 Sandstoners (6-11-3) in a Division I semifinal at Potsdam.
Canton (4-15-1) will play top-seeded Massena in the championship game at 8 p.m. Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
Rhett Palmer scored the game-winning goal for Canton at 12 minutes, 13 seconds of the third period. Trey Bessette scored the other goal for Canton.
Will Varney scored the first goal of the game for the Sandstoners in the opening period.
