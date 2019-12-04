HAMMOND — The Heuvelton girls basketball team used a strong second half to rally from an early deficit and edged Hammond 59-54 in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Wednesday night.
Hammond (0-1 overall and division) led 20-10 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead by outscoring Hammond 36-24 in the second half.
Rayna Cameron led Heuvelton (4-1, 2-0) with 19 points and Bella Doyle scored 14.
Avery Kenyon led the Red Devils with 20 points, but left the game in the second half with an injury. Kylie Vaughan scored 14 points and Kelsey Bennett added 11.
INDIAN RIVER 61, LOWVILLE 47
Adrien LaMora led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points and was followed up by LaKaiya Butcher who scored 13 in the Warriors’ nonleague crossover victory against the Red Raiders in Philadelphia.
Butcher hit two of Indian River’s five threes in the game and finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Raven Marsell and Jaynne Alcock contributed 10 and 11 points respectively for the Warriors (1-1). Alcock also finished with 14 rebounds to secure the double-double.
Sydney Brown led Lowville (1-1) with 16 points while both Anna and Sara Wood each scored 11.
POTSDAM 60, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 22
Seirra Cummings tallied 26 points as the Sandstoners defeated the Panthers (0-4) in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Julia Basford scored 14 for Potsdam (1-0), which built a 20-5 lead after the opening quarter.
ST. LAWRENCE 46, CHATEAUGAY 38
Maggie Yandoh produced 22 points as the Larries defeated the Bulldogs in a nonleague contest in Chateaugay.
Marissa McLean added 16 points for St. Lawrence Central (1-1). Chloe Champagne scored 12 for Chateaugay (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 29, TUPPER LAKE 16
The Shamrocks built a 17-0 lead by halftime and defeated the Lumberjacks (0-3) in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Kiyahna Thompson scored 15 points for Salmon River (1-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 57, IMMACULATE HEART 32
Ian Anderson struck for 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Falcons opened their season with a Frontier League crossover victory over the Cavaliers at Immaculate Heart Central.
Cory Millard added 12 points for the Falcons, which led 31-11 at halftime.
Cooper Lawler supplied 10 points for the Cavaliers.
LISBON 71, MORRISTOWN 30
Kaiden Mussen finished with 28 points to send the Golden Knights (2-0, 1-0) past the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Jackson LaRock added 10 points for Lisbon and Cael Woodcock led Morristown (0-2, 0-1) with 14 points.
MALONE 71, SALMON RIVER 23
The Huskies (1-0) went on a 31-14 spurt in the second and third quarters to defeat the Shamrocks in a Central Division contest in Malone.
Payton Poirier and Keegan Monette both scored 16 for Malone and Alex Preve added 10.
Logan Lebehn scored 11 for Salmon River (1-2, 0-1) and Rarennenhawi Cook-Francis tossed in 10.
BEAVER RIVER 73, SANDY CREEK 39
Lincoln Becker scored 23 points to spark the Beavers’ season-opening Frontier League win over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Becker hit seven 3-pointers for Beaver River (1-0) and brought down five rebounds. Zach Mast and Noah Zehr scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 7, CANTON 1
Kayla Cunningham picked up two goals and two assists as the Shamrocks (3-0, 1-0) defeated the Golden Bears in an NAC game in Canton.
Brycelan Sunday also scored twice for Salmon River. Rylee Garrow, Julia Oakes and Hannah Johnson also scored.
Ava Murphy scored for the Golden Bears (0-2, 0-1).
POTSDAM 7, MASSENA 4
Kennedy Emerson scored four goals as the Sandstoners (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC contest in Potsdam.
Karley Green, Sophie Compeau and Anna Nelson also scored for Potsdam.
Ella Oakes led Massena (0-2) with two goals and Margaret Wilmshurst and Hannah Chilton added goals.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, OFA 0
Thomas Cafarella made 30 saves to lead the Flyers past the Blue Devils (0-1) in a Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Reed Gravlin and Cade Van Buren scored for Norwood-Norfolk (1-0).
WRESTLING
LOWVILLE 43, SOUTH LEWIS 21
Lowville edged out South Lewis in a Frontier League “B” Division wrestling match.
The Red Raiders (1-0) won eight matches and recorded two pins, Isaac Lyndaker recorded a pin at three minutes and seven seconds at 182 pounds and John McCollum won by pin in 1:30 at 285.
Brady Vosburgh of South Lewis (0-1) pinned his opponent in 34 seconds during at 220.
BEAVER RIVER 69, COPENHAGEN 7
Ryan Everson and Collin Edick each won by fall at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively, as the Beavers controlled the Golden Knights in a Frontier League match at Beaver Falls. Aiden Clement (113) won by decision for the Beavers (1-0).
Chase Nevills recorded a win by major decision for Copenhagen (0-1) at 106 and Dylan Peterie won by decision at 138.
INDIAN RIVER 69, GENERAL BROWN 9
The Warriors won their opening match of the season with a Frontier League crossover victory against the Lions in Dexter.
The Warriors (1-0) won nine of the 11 matches. Alex Booth won an 8-7 decision at 138 and Caleb Welser prevailed 10-8 at 106.
Nick Rogers won 8-4 at 220 pounds for General Brown (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Caroline Culbreth produced nine kills and eight service points as the Comets opened their Frontier League season with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 sweep of the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Mikenzie Martens added seven kills and 11 digs for the Comets (1-0). Liya Mace contributed 27 assists and Laura Albright finished with five kills and six service points. Casey Bresko served for nine points.
For Indian River (0-1), Kaila Gilpatrick delivered 10 kills and nine digs. Cassidy Deuink led with 15 digs. Kailey Bushaw added 11 assists and seven digs.
WATERTOWN 3, LOWVILLE 0
Kayla Wilson served for 22 points, including eight aces, as the Cyclones rolled to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-8 victory over the Red Raiders in the league season opener for both teams at Watertown.
Tiffany Russell and Sarah Kilburn each provided seven kills for the Cyclones (1-0) and Bayleigh Woodard supplied 16 assists and 12 service points.
Hannah Gyore finished with nine assists and three kills for Lowville (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Natalie Monnat recorded 15 assists and 14 points for the Beavers as they defeated the Falcons, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in the Frontier League season opener in Turin.
Chelsea Greenwood picked up 10 kills while Jaymie Monnat had seven kills and Courtney Terry had 12 digs for the Beavers (1-0).
For South Lewis (0-1), Brooklyn Sullivan had six kills and 19 digs while Sophia Sabatini produced 16 assists and six digs. Leah Greene also had 20 digs for the Falcons.
