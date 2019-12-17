WATERTOWN — Marlon Hinds-Ventour scored a team-high 22 points as Watertown defeated Indian River, 62-51, in a boys basketball Frontier League “A” Division matchup Monday night.
Hinds-Ventour hit eight 2-pointers and made six free throws. AJ Carter made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Cyclones (3-1, 2-1).
Sammy Angelo led the Warriors (0-2, 0-1) with 13 points on two 2-pointers and three 3-pointers.
BEAVER RIVER 68, ALEXANDRIA 21
Bryan Ardison amassed a monster game of 12 points, 13 boards and eight steals to ignite the Beavers over the Purple Ghosts in a FL crossover game.
Sam Bush and Lincoln Becker each contributed a game-high 13 points for the Beavers.
Brock Hunter’s eight points led Alexandria.
CANTON 75, GOUVERNEUR 29
The Golden Bears drained 14 3-pointers in Canton’s blowout victory over Northern Athletic Conference Central Division opponent Gouverneur in Canton.
Andy Downs hit five of those treys and finished with a team-high 17 points for Canton (3-1, 3-1).
Garrett LeClair scored a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats (1-3, 0-2).
CHATEAUGAY 63, COLTON-PIERREPONT 25
Jonah McDonald produced 22 points on four 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and two free throws to give Chateaugay the victory over NAC East Division foe Colton-Pierrepont in Chateaugay.
McDonald had 19 points by halftime for the Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0). Logan Secore backed up McDonald with 12 points.
Colton-Pierrepont (0-6, 0-3) was led by Billy LaPierre, Teddy Farns and Michael Schwartfigure who each scored five points.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 70, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 42
At Brushton, the Panthers (4-2, 2-1) worked their way to a 30-20 halftime lead before steadily pulling away in the second half. Logan Bassett anchored a balanced Panthers’ offense with 19 points followed by Parker Bassett with 16 points, Justin Kennedy with 13 and Wayne Palmer with 12.
For P-H (1-4, 1-2), Harrison Snell struck for 19 points followed by Burt Chevier with 13.
n In other East Division play, Madrid-Waddington took down Tupper Lake, 73-41, and Norwood-Norfolk upended St. Regis Falls, 58-40.
n In Central Division play, Ogdensburg Free Academy downed St. Lawrence Central, 98-40, Massena topped Salmon River, 53-33, and Malone beat Potsdam, 86-45.
n In West Division action, Harrisville topped Morristown 72-50, Edwards-Knox nipped Hammond 64-61, while the Hermon-DeKalb at Lisbon, game was postponed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 47, CARTHAGE 22
Jackie Piddock scored 21 points to lead the Spartans to a FL “A” Division victory over the Comets.
Kiah Moser’s 11 points paced the Comets.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 38, SACKETS HARBOR 32
Eden Vaughn hit 11 free throws and finished with 19 points to lead Belleville Henderson to a victory over Sackets Harbor in a FL “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Vaughn hit for four 2-pointers to go along with her 11 free throws, Kambylle Allend and Jenna Canipe each had six rebounds for the Panthers (2-1, 2-1).
BEAVER RIVER 25, ALEXANDRIA 24
Brenna Mast finished nine points to lead Beaver River to a FL crossover win against Alexandria in Beaver Falls.
Mast hit three 2-pointers and three free throws, Brynn Rice followed her with seven points for Beaver River (1-4, 1-3).
Bridget Watson had eight points for the Purple Ghosts (0-3, 0-2).
n In NAC games, Harrisville (3-1, 0-1) posted a 36-26 interdivisional win at Colton-Pierrepont (2-3, 1-2), Madrid-Waddington outscored East rival Tupper Lake, 66-15, and AuSable Valley posted a 52-47 nonleague win over Malone.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
South Lewis swept Indian River in three games, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-20 in a FL crossover match at Turin.
Brooklyn Sullivan had four aces, eight kills and 12 digs, Leah Greene had 16 digs and five service points, and Lauren McGuire had seven kills for South Lewis (2-2).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Beaver River remains undefeated with a three-game sweep of Thousand Islands, 25-7, 25-7 and 25-9.
Chelsea Greenwood posted nine kills, Makenna Boliver had 10 points and five kills, Haleigh Campeau had five kills, Alexia Clemons had 10 assists and Caitlyn Woodward had 11 points and nine assists for Beaver River (5-0, 4-0).
CARTHAGE 3, LOWVILLE 0
Makenzie Martens posted nine kills, eight service points, eight digs and four aces to power the undefeated Comets (4-0, 3-0) over the Red Raiders (1-5, 0-5) by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in a FL interdivisional match at Lowville.
The Comets were also boosted by Makenzie Peterson’s 11 points, four assists and four kills; Laura Albright’s eight points and three aces; and Liya Mace’s 19 assists, 13 points and three aces.
Lowville was led by Hannah Gyore’s 12 assists and eight points and Grace Myers’ six kills and four blocks.
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
The host Comets improved to 3-2 overall with a FL interdivisional win over the Spartans by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.
Sarah Balcom led the way with 13 kills, five digs and three blocks, Lizzy Glazier added nine digs and five kills, and Mia Hathway contributed 26 assists.
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The host Cyclones (2-2, 2-2) took the FL interdivisional match over the winless Lions (0-5) by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-7.
Watertown was paced by Kayla Wilson’s 21 points and eight aces, Tiffany Russell’s seven kills and five points and Bayleigh Woodard’s 13 assists and nine points.
For General Brown, Maya Carroll supplied six points, three aces and six digs.
GIRLS HOCKEY
n The Islanders edge NAC rival Canton, 2-1, in overtime at Canton.
