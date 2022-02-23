POTSDAM — Ava Howie scored 13 points to send top-seeded Hammond to a 37-33 victory over No. 4 Hermon-DeKalb in a Section 10 Class D girls basketball semifinal Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
The Red Devils (16-1 overall) will meet No. 2 Heuvelton for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Landree Kenyon added 10 points for Hammond.
Hannah Coller led the Demons (15-7) with 17 points.
HEUVELTON 65, LISBON 28
Bella Doyle tallied 18 points to send the Bulldogs past the No. 6 Golden Knights (13-10) in a Class D semifinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Rylin McAllister scored 16 points and Raya McGaw added 10 for Heuvelton (18-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST CANADA VALLEY 82, SOUTH LEWIS 56
The second-seeded Indians defeated the seventh-seeded Falcons in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal at West Canada Valley.
West Canada Valley (21-1) advances to play third-seeded Waterville in a semifinal at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Onondaga Community College. South Lewis finishes its season at 13-9.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 7, POTSDAM 3
Tanner Hazelton scored two goals and Rhett Palmer added a goal and four assists as the No. 2 Golden Bears (11-10) beat the No. 3 Sandstoners in a Division I semifinal in Canton.
Canton will meet top-seeded Massena in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Bears broke open a 1-1 game with three goals in the second and third periods.
Josh Aldous, Brandon O’Shea, Garrit Palmer and Jacob Rosales also scored for Canton.
Tyler Berkman, Cooper Grant and Brodie Hughes scored for Potsdam (1-18).
MALONE 6, ISLANDERS 2
Seth Lockwood scored three goals and assisted on another as the No. 3 Huskies defeated the No. 6 Islanders (5-12-2) in a Division II quarterfinal in Malone.
Malone will travel to No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy for a semifinal at 6:30 tonight.
Cameron Perras scored two goals with three assists for Malone (13-4-1). Edmund Collins added a goal and two assists.
Collin Hynes and Jakob Lynch scored for the Islanders.
