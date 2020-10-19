BRUSHTON — Theo Hughes scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to give the Colton-Pierrepont boys soccer team a 3-2 Northern Athletic Conference East Division victory over Brushton-Moira on Monday.
Oliver Johnson opened the scoring for the Colts (3-2).
Edmund Collins tied the game late in the first half for the Panthers (0-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Matthew Robinson netted two goals as the Yellowjackets downed the Bulldogs (0-5) in an NAC East game at Chateaugay.
Jacob Morgan collected eight saves for Madrid-Waddington (4-0).
SALMON RIVER 5, GOUVERNEUR 1
Kade Cook’s hat trick powered the Shamrocks to an NAC Central victory over the Wildcats in Fort Covington.
Jared Showen added a pair of goals for Salmon River (1-2).
Garret Leclair scored for Gouverneur (1-2).
MORRISTOWN 3, HARRISVILLE 0
Triston Simmons played a part in all three first-half goals as the Green Rockets shut out the Pirates in an NAC West matchup at Morristown.
Simmons scored twice and assisted on Aaron Woodcock’s goal for Morristown (2-1).
Nick Pierce tallied 14 saves for Harrisville (0-3).
LISBON 4, HAMMOND 0
Jackson LaRock scored twice as the Golden Knights blanked the Red Devils in an NAC West game at Lisbon.
Storm Walker and Miles Gendebien each chipped in with goals for Lisbon (2-0).
Lukas McQueer was credited with 20 saves for Hammond (0-3).
LOWVILLE 2, BEAVER RIVER 0
Christian Dunckel and Carter Green each scored as the Red Raiders stayed unbeaten with a Frontier League victory over the Beavers in Lowville.
Colton Simpson registered six saves for Lowville (3-0).
Sawyer Schwendy totaled 13 saves for Beaver River (0-2-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 5, COPENHAGEN 0
Devan Maurer scored two goals as the Falcons picked up a triumph over the Golden Knights (1-2) at Turin.
Jacob Worden recorded three assists for South Lewis (1-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 5, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Brooke Smykla and Allison Best each scored twice as the Golden Knights downed the Falcons in a FL game at Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple generated a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (2-0-1).
Harleigh Dorrity posted 11 saves for South Lewis (0-3).
LOWVILLE 1, BEAVER RIVER 0
Audrey Jones scored the game’s only goal in the 24th minute as the Red Raiders edged the Beavers at Beaver Falls.
Olivia Brandel accumulated four saves for Lowville (2-1).
Alexia Clemons turned away six shots for Beaver River (1-1-1).
GOUVERNEUR 4, SALMON RIVER 0
Torie Salisbury’s two goals led the Wildcats to an NAC Central Division win over the Shamrocks at Gouverneur.
Cierra Besaw and Elizabeth Riutta each totaled goals for Gouverneur (4-0).
MORRISTOWN 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Laurell Vinch scored late in the first half and that was enough for the Green Rockets to outlast the Pirates in NAC West play at Harrisville.
Emma Showers made seven saves for Morristown (2-2).
Maegan Kackison stopped nine shots for Harrisville (1-2).
HAMMOND 10, LISBON 2
Avery Kenyon’s five goals gave the Red Devils an NAC West victory over the Golden Knights at Hammond.
Maddie Rathbun contributed a pair of goals for Hammond (3-0).
Emily Jordan got both goals for Lisbon (2-1).
n In other action, St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake played to a 1-1 tie at Tupper Lake.
