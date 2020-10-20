OGDENSBURG — Parker Hunt made nine saves to lead the Canton boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-1 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Rhett Palmer scored in the first half for the Golden Bears (3-0) and Colin Taylor scored in the second half.
SALMON RIVER 3, POTSDAM 0
John Miller finished with two saves as the Shamrocks shut out the Sandstoners (0-2) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Kade Cook scored one goal and assisted on another for Salmon River (2-2). Jared Showen and Evan Collette also scored goals.
MALONE 1, MASSENA 0
Hans Schumacher scored on a direct kick in the 17th minute to lead Malone past Massena (0-1) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Aidan Langdon made six saves for Malone (2-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
POTSDAM 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Natalie Cowen scored on a direct kick and assisted on another goal to lead the Sandstoners past the Shamrocks (1-3, 0-3) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Luca Pecora and Kennedy Emerson also scored for Potsdam (1-1), and Taylor Benda made nine saves for the shutout.
CANTON 4, OFA 1
Two goals from Hannah Reed sent the Golden Bears (3-0) past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game in Canton.
Etta Coburn and Esther Shipman also scored for Canton. Kassidie Wells scored for the Blue Devils (0-3).
MASSENA 3, MALONE 1
Liz Rogers scored one goal and assisted on two more to lead the Red Raiders (1-0) past the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Jeanelle Burke and Grayce Trimboli also scored for Massena. Ryleigh McCauley scored for the Huskies (1-3).
CHATEAUGAY 8, ST. REGIS FALLS 2
Olivia Cook produced four goals as the Bulldogs (3-0-1) cruised past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Avery Tam scored twice while Kylee Peterson and Chloe Champagne added single goals.
Katie Arcadi and Jenna LaBar scored for the Saints (0-2-1).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Brushton-Moira (2-2, 2-1) converted on a penalty kick 25 minutes into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Colton-Pierrepont, giving the Colts their first loss of the season in an East Division game in Brushton.
Kendall LaMora stopped five shots for the Colts (3-1).
