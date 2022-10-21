WATERTOWN — Kat Probst scored her second goal of the game in the 70th minute as the top-seeded Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team rallied past No. 8 Cooperstown, 3-2, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal game on Friday night.
Anna Lachnit also scored and Keely Cooney made 10 saves for the Cavaliers (17-1 overall). IHC will take on fourth-seeded Mount Markham (16-2) in a Class C semifinal 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Copenhagen. The Mustangs eliminated the Cavaliers at the same stage in the 2021 Class C tournament.
Sisters Annenlise Jensen and Claire Jensen scored for the Hawkeyes (11-6-1).
POTSDAM 1, SALMON RIVER 0
Salwa Hmyene scored in the fourth minute to lead the Sandstoners past the Shamrocks (4-11, 4-10) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Emma Fields made seven saves and Lola Buckley made four saves for Potsdam (8-7, 7-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, CHITTENANGO 0
South Jefferson advanced to a Class B semifinal with a shutout victory over eighth-seeded Chittenango (10-6-2) in Adams.
The top-seeded Spartans (12-1-2) move on to play No. 5 Skaneateles (12-4-2) in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
■ Lisbon defeated Morristown 7-1 in an NAC West Division game.
