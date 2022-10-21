Class D tournament delayed pending IHC litigation

WATERTOWN — Kat Probst scored her second goal of the game in the 70th minute as the top-seeded Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team rallied past No. 8 Cooperstown, 3-2, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal game on Friday night.

Anna Lachnit also scored and Keely Cooney made 10 saves for the Cavaliers (17-1 overall). IHC will take on fourth-seeded Mount Markham (16-2) in a Class C semifinal 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Copenhagen. The Mustangs eliminated the Cavaliers at the same stage in the 2021 Class C tournament.

