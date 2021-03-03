SACKETS HARBOR — Led by Emily Bombard’s nine points and Julia Netto’s eight points, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Sackets Harbor 35-25 in a girls basketball game Wednesday, in the regular-season opener for both teams.
Bombard hit three 3-pointers for the Cavaliers (1-0) and Netto scored her eight points in the final quarter.
Savannah Chiodi paced the Patriots (0-1) with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OSWEGO 72, SANDY CREEK 40
Mike Douglas scored 17 points to lead the Buccaneers to a victory over the Comets in Oswego.
Keyon Johnson finished with 11 points, and Paul Becker had 10 for Oswego (4-2).
Taylib Kimball paced Sandy Creek with 12 points while Mason Ennist put up 10 points.
HARRISVILLE 52, HERMON-DEKALB 49
Harrisville leaned on Nate Schmitt who scored 24 points in the Pirates’ victory over the Demons in Harrisville.
Tanner Sullivan backed Schmitt up with 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers for Harrisville (4-2).
Adam Lynch led Hermon-DeKalb (0-1) in scoring with 49 points.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, BEAVER RIVER 1
Amelia Hoffman collected 33 digs, 18 kills, nine service points and three aces as the Falcons overcame a slow start to top the Beavers, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20, in Turin.
Lauren McGuire provided 13 service points, eight kills and five blocks, while Sophia Sabatini logged 29 assists, seven digs and five service points for South Lewis (3-2).
Chelsea Greenwood tallied 14 kills, Tina Boliver chipped in 20 assists and Courtney Terry added 24 digs for Beaver River (3-2).
CARTHAGE 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Mikenzie Martens posted 16 digs, six kills and five aces as the Comets held off the Warriors, 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, in the season-opener for both teams in Carthage.
Lorissa Miller added 13 assists and Layla Craig contributed five kills for Carthage (1-0).
Sydney O’Melia recorded 11 assists, five kills and five aces, while Zoe Cruz netted 10 assists for Indian River (0-1).
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Deanna Hathway logged 10 assists, nine digs, four kills and three aces as the Comets swept the Spartans in the season opener in Adams.
Sarah Balcom totaled 11 kills, three aces and two blocks while Hailey Miller was credited with nine aces, five digs and four kills for Sandy Creek (1-0).
GENERAL BROWN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Maya Carroll doled out 11 service points, four aces, four digs and four kills as the Lions swept the Vikings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19, in the season-opening match in Dexter.
Katelyn Robinson racked up five service points, five assists, five kills and four digs while Kalli Loveland generated five points an three digs for General Brown (1-0).
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6, OFA 4
Norwood-Norfolk scored three unanswered goals to close out the second period and rally to beat Ogdensburg Free Academy in the season opener in Ogdensburg.
Nick Bullock, Brody VanBuren and Gavin Phillips each scored goals within 10 minutes to take a 5-3 lead after trailing 3-2. The Flyers also trailed 2-0 in the first period.
Phillips and Bobby Voss each scored two goals for the Flyers (1-0). VanBuren added an assist. Goalie Caleb Averill made 22 saves.
Karson LaRose scored and assisted on two goals for OFA (1-0). Kaleb Spears added two goals. Drew Costello supplied a goal and an assist, and Keighan Sias added two assists.
SALMON RIVER 9, MALONE 0
Luke Miller scored two goals and the Shamrocks received scoring from eight different players en route to the season-opening victory over the Huskies in Malone.
Jared Showen and Connor Dishaw each supplied a goal and an assist for Salmon River (1-0). Carter Johnson, Evan Collette, Zachary Durant, Stone Chubb and Connor Lewis also scored. Cade Cook and Evan White each assisted on three goals.
Rick Chatland made 14 saves in the shutout.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 110, INDIAN RIVER 70
Zach Kilburn and Xander Gaige were each four-time winners as the Cyclones topped the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division virtual meet.
Kilburn got wins in the 100-yard backstroke, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay, while Gaige picked up victories in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle for Watertown (4-1). The pair was part of the victorious 400 freestyle relay.
Michael Gately won the 200 and 500 freestyle events for Indian River (0-6).
BEAVER RIVER 51, LOWVILLE 42
Cory Demo won two events and was part of two winning relays as the Beavers closed the season with a “B” Division victory over the Red Raiders in a virtual meet.
Demo got wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and swam the anchor leg on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Beaver River (3-3).
Colin Kempney won the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and was part of the 200 medley relay winners for Lowville (1-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.