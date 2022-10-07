WATERTOWN — Senior Kat Probst reached the 100-goal mark with a hat trick as the Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team beat General Brown, 5-1, in a Frontier League “B” Division game Friday.
Jennah Netto added a goal and an assist, while Abby Bombard netted a goal for the Cavaliers (10-1, 9-0), who captured the “B” Division title for the second straight year.
The Lions dropped to 6-6-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league play.
WATERTOWN 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Marcus Cole and Jack Rathbun each scored as the host Cyclones sewed up the FL “A” Division crown with a win over the Warriors.
Devin Connell made seven saves, including saving a penalty kick, for Watertown (9-3-1, 7-0-1).
Joey Raap stopped 18 shots for Indian River (5-8-1, 2-6-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, GENERAL BROWN 0
Bryce Goodnough’s goal was the difference as the Spartans wrapped up the FL “B” Division title with a victory over the Lions in Dexter.
Evan Widrick stopped five shots for unbeaten South Jefferson (9-0-2, 7-0-1).
Tucker Rosbrook racked up 18 saves for General Brown (6-9, 3-6).
Jonny LaFontaine registered three goals and an assist as the “D” Division champion Lakers downed the Patriots (0-11-1) in Chaumont.
Alex Radley added a pair of goals for Lyme (12-1, 11-1), which has won nine straight games.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Brandon Dodge scored twice as the Panthers rallied for a “D” Division victory over the Red Knights (6-7) at Belleville.
Jared Bast chipped in a goal and Clayton Randall made 10 saves for Belleville Henderson (8-5-1).
ALEXANDRIA 1, COPENHAGEN 0
Colton Hall scored in the 23rd minute as the Purple Ghosts upended the Golden Knights in a “D” Division matchup at Copenhagen.
Wade Stone stopped 13 shots for Alexandria (5-7-1).
Hayden McAtee collected eight saves for Copenhagen (6-6-2, 6-6-1).
■ In other action, South Lewis defeated Beaver River, 3-2.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.