IHC’s Probst hits 100 goals

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Senior Kat Probst reached the 100-goal mark with a hat trick as the Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team beat General Brown, 5-1, in a Frontier League “B” Division game Friday.

Jennah Netto added a goal and an assist, while Abby Bombard netted a goal for the Cavaliers (10-1, 9-0), who captured the “B” Division title for the second straight year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.