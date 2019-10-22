ADAMS — Kate O’Neil scored twice as the eighth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team beat No. 9 Pulaski, 4-2, in the first round of the Section 3 Class C tournament Tuesday night at South Jefferson High School.
Sophie Renzi and Julia Netto each provided goals for the Cavaliers (8-8-1 overall). IHC will take on top-seeded Waterville in a quarterfinal game with date and time to be determined.
Mariah McConnell and Lexi Robinson each tallied goals for the Blue Devils (9-6).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 6, ONONDAGA 1
Sarah Corbett scored three goals and assisted on another to spark the 13th-seeded Vikings to victory over the fourth-seeded Tigers in a Class C first-round game at Onondaga.
Kennady Amo totaled a goal and three assists for Thousand Islands (8-7-1) and goalie Delaney Wiley made 10 saves to record the win against Onondaga (12-4).
Shannon Corbett and Lexi Hartz each added a goal for the Vikings, who advance to play at No. 12 seed Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday at a time to be determined.
COPENHAGEN 3, MADISON 0
Olivia Buckley recorded six saves to record the shutout as the third-seeded Golden Knights shut out No. 14 Blue Devils in a Class D first round game in Copenhagen.
Brooke Smykla, Raegan Dalrymple and Allison Best each scored for Copenhagen (15-0-2) in the win. Copenhagen will host sixth-seeded Remsen in the quarterfinals.
Lydia Pisiak made nine saves for Madison (6-9-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, CINCINNATUS 1
The fifth-seeded Panthers scored three goals in the second half to defeat the No. 12 Lions in a Class D first round game in Belleville.
Breanna Scofield and Jenna Canipe each scored two goals in the win for Belleville Henderson (12-1-3). Deslinn Rutan scored the only goal for Cincinnatus (7-7) in the 17th minute.
Belleville Henderson will play McGraw.
LYME 7, ORISKANY 2
Callie LaFontaine scored four goals as the seventh-seeded Indians downed the No. 10 Redskins in a Class D first round game in Chaumont.
Natalie Osaskalo chipped in with two goals and Simarra Willett doled out three assists for Lyme (10-5-1), which plays second-seeded Fabius-Pompey in the quarterfinals.
Areon Hamm totaled a goal and an assist for Oriskany (6-9).
MCGRAW 1, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Andrea May’s goal helped the fourth-seeded Eagles hold off the No. 13 Patriots in a Class D first round game at McGraw.
Greata Simmons stopped three shots for McGraw (14-0-2).
Murielle Fedorko posted 10 saves for Sackets Harbor (5-9-3).
REMSEN 6, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Grace Shufelt and Kendall Decker each totaled two goals and an assist as the sixth-seeded Rams downed the No. 11 Red Knights in a Class D first round game in Remsen.
Julia Dening contributed a goal and an assist for Remsen (10-5-1).
Kamryn Barnes supplied a goal for LaFargeville (7-8-2).
CBA 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Kennedy Paciga scored three goals and goalie Emily Jones made five saves as the eighth-seeded Brothers (8-7-1) blanked the ninth-seeded Warriors in a Class A first-round game at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse.
Elizabeth Hellings was credited with 22 saves for Indian River (4-12-1).
TULLY 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Emma Byrne, Rachel Biggs and Lindsey Hamelinck scored a goal each as the seventh-seeded Black Knights (12-3-1) blanked the 10th-seeded Beavers (8-6-2) in a Class C first-round match in Tully.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 95, NEW HARTFORD 90
Sarah Kilburn was a four-time winner and qualified for states in the 50-yard freestyle as the host Cyclones beat the Spartans in a nonleague meet.
Kilburn turned in a time of 24.73 seconds in the 50 freestyle to surpass the standard of 24.84 for Watertown (13-0). She also picked up wins in the 100 freestyle, 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Cyclones.
GIRLS TENNIS
IR’S CRUZ REACHES QUARTERFINALS
Indian River’s Alexis Cruz reached the quarterfinals of the Section 3 state qualifier at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse.
Cruz beat Utica Notre Dame’s Danielle Cresci, 6-3, 6-1, before falling to Gieselle Vlassis of Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Aubin and Shanon Aubin of Copenhagen lost in the opening round of the doubles tournament to Utica Notre Dame’s Samantha Fluty and Caitlin Snyder, 6-3, 6-1.
