FULTON — Carson Barrett scored two goals, including the game winner one minute and 55 seconds into overtime, as the Immaculate Heart Central hockey team won its season opener by defeating Fulton, 4-3, on Tuesday in a Section 3 game.
Goalie Tyler Friedline made 20 saves to record the win for the Cavaliers.
Mick O’Donnell and Luc Lafex scored a goal each for IHC, with Lafex and Garrett Hudon assisting on the winning goal.
Derek Schumaker scored all three goals for Fulton (3-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 64, SOUTH LEWIS 4
Brooke Smykla scored 16 points and Raegan Dalrymple added 15 points in Copenhagen’s victory over South Lewis in Turin.
Smykla had three 3-pointers for the Golden Knights (5-0), Charli Carroll also contributed 11 points.
Marlaina Warcup and Olivia Millard each scored two points for the Falcons (0-5).
HARRISVILLE 43, BEAVER RIVER 30
Torie Moore scored a game-high 19 points to spark the Pirates past the Beavers in a nonleague game in Harrisville.
Maegan Kackison and Evelyn Winters added 11 points each for Harrisville (3-2).
Makayla Garrison scored 17 points to pace Beaver River (1-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 41, POTSDAM 30
Mackenzie Moreau delivered 13 points as St. Lawrence jumped out to an 18-4 lead en route to the season-opening win in Brasher Falls.
Julia Basford scored nine points for Potsdam (0-1) and Luca Pecora added eight.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 48, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 38
Isabelle Vaccaro and Kiana Hogle each scored 13 points as Colton-Pierrepont pulled away from Norwood-Norfolk for the victory at Norfolk.
Colton-Pierrepont (1-0) received scoring from all eight players on its roster.
Kylee Kellison finished with 10 points for the Flyers (0-1). Caryn Perretta added nine.
HAMMOND 75, MORRISTOWN 25
Avery Kenyon scored 18 points as Hammond jumped to a 21-2 first-quarter lead en route to the victory over Morristown in Hammond.
Hailey Manning delivered 11 points for the Red Devils (1-0), including three three-pointers.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 65, LISBON 14
Emma Plumley supplied 18 points and Grace Plumley scored 15 as Madrid-Waddington rolled past Lisbon at Madrid.
Lacey Sullivan added nine points for the Yellowjackets (1-0), who led 26-9 at halftime.
Grace Smith recorded six points for Lisbon (0-1).
