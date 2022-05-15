PHILADELPHIA — Michaela Delles recorded nine points, including scoring eight goals, to help fuel Indian River’s girls lacrosse team to a 17-5 triumph over New Hartford on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Ravan Marsell totaled four goals and four assists for the Warriors, who improve to 10-4 on the season, and Bella Davis tallied two goals and two assists.
Bella Kolb contributed four goals and an assist for the Spartans (7-7).
CARTHAGE 15, CLINTON 11
Brooklynne Perrigo scored seven goals to propel the Comets past the Warriors in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Isabelle Wormwood generated four goals and two assists for Carthage (7-8), and goalie Jayden Brown made 14 saves to record the win against Clinton (8-7).
Georgiana Doldo chipped in with two goals and an assist for the Comets.
WATERTOWN 19, WHITESBORO 1
Tatum Overton totaled seven points, including scoring four goals, and Alex Macutek contributed two goals and four assists as the Cyclones cruised past the Warriors in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Delaney Callahan contributed two goals and four assists, Sienna Virga tallied two goals and three assists and Nina Colello finished with two goals and two assists for Watertown (11-5).
Neicia Smith scored three goals and goalie Ava Virga made nine saves for the Cyclones against Whitesboro (6-8).
SALMON RIVER 21, SARANAC-LAKE PLACID 2
Joryan Adams netted a game-high six goals as the Shamrocks downed the Bombers (3-7) in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Lake Placid.
Wynter Jock notched three goals and seven assists for Salmon River (11-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 10, GENERAL BROWN 9 (OT)
Connor McMahon scored three goals and Ethan Petrus totaled a goal and three assists as the Warriors edged the Lions in overtime in a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.
Rowan Marsell contributed two goals and two assists, Riley Alexander scored a pair of goals, and goalie Ethan LaClair made 11 saves to record the win for Indian River (6-9, 6-6).
Julian St. Clair tallied three goals and an assist for General Brown (8-6, 7-4) and goalie Luke Secreti finished with 15 saves. Hayden Coney scored three goals for the Lions and Sheamus Devine totaled two goals and two assists.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4
Ethan Hopkins totaled seven points, including tallying six goals, as the Spartans defeated the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Cobin O’Brien contributed two goals and two assists, Jaan Brooks and Adam Pooler each tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (7-8, 6-5), and goalie Connor Leone made seven saves to post the win.
Jack Bashaw scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands (3-12, 2-9).
OFA 15, MASSENA 5
Dylan Irvine recorded five goals and two assists as the Blue Devils downed the Red Raiders in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Massena.
Tegan Frederick added two goals and three assist for Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-4, 6-4).
Trysen Sunday and Takaronhiotakie Thompson each scored twice for Massena (5-6, 3-6).
WATERTOWN 16, OSWEGO 2
Jack Clough totaled four goals and two assists and Mick O’Donnell generated two goals and four assists as the Cyclones downed the Buccaneers in a nonleague game in Oswego.
Nico Spaziani scored two goals and assisted on three others, and Jack Rathbun finished with two goals and two assists for Watertown (11-4) against Oswego (4-10).
SOFTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 18, BEAVER RIVER 6
Katie Call doubled twice as part of a four-hit, five-RBI effort in the Warriors’ nonleague victory over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Adrien LaMora also double twice and added four RBIs for Indian River (6-8).
Katelyn Adams clubbed a solo home run Beaver River (2-12).
TRACK AND FIELD
DOE SECOND AT LOUCKS GAMES
South Jefferson senior Alexa Doe shaved seven seconds off her personal best to place second in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains.
Doe posted a time of 7:04.98 on a course with 18 water barriers and four jumps.
Sheridan Wheeler of Saratoga Springs won the race that brought together runners from across the Northeast.
ZEHR WINS STEEPLECHASE
Beaver River’s Conner Zehr took first in the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the John Arcaro Classic on Friday at Baldwinsville.
Zehr turned in a time of 10:36.71. Indian River’s Caleb Adams finished third in the 200 and 400 while Watertown’s Matthew Cole was third at the triple jump.
South Jefferson’s Elise Hill won the wheelchair 100-meter race while teammate Julia Largett was second in the long jump. Kennady Billman, a Belleville Henderson student that runs with South Jefferson, was third in the 100 and the long jump. South Lewis’ Brynn Bernard took second in the 3,000 meters.
