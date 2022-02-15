Indian River claimed the Section 3 Division I wrestling title Tuesday three days after believing it had finished second in Saturday’s state qualifying tournament at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Indian River was contacted by the Section 3 office and told a scoring error had been found that had placed Fulton ahead of Indian River for the top spot in Division I with Fulton receiving 163 points and Indian River 160.5.
Once the team totals were corrected, the Warriors moved into first with 158.5 points. Fulton followed with 154.
The adjustment gave Indian River its first sectional Division I title since 2012.
Carthage finished sixth in Division I with 87.5 points. Watertown was 10th with 56.5.
Section 3 also said a scoring error was found in the Division II team scores but did not specify how the correction altered the scoring.
CVA won the Division II tournament with 159 points, followed by Homer with 113. Copenhagen was fourth with 92 points. General Brown finished sixth (77.5), South Jefferson/Sandy Creek eighth (71), Beaver River 10th (61), South Lewis 14th (47) and Lowville 15th (44).
The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany.
Nine Frontier League wrestlers have received at-large berths in the state tournament.
General Brown, Lowville and South Jefferson/Sandy Creek each received two at-large entries. David O’Neil (138 pounds) and Nathan Snow (152) earned spots for General Brown. Patrick Grimsey (118) and Sean Kelly (172) got spots for Lowville. Brock Frederick (102) and Aaron Briones-Cooper (145) received bids for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek.
Other wrestlers receiving bids were Trevor Waugh (110) of Beaver River, Sackets Harbor’s Kayleb Martin (145) and Dylan Petrie (138) of Copenhagen.
Several other Frontier League wrestlers qualified for states on Saturday. Indian River is also sending Tommah Gummow (110), Alex Booth 9132), Manny Gonzales (138) and Gabe Lynch (152). Carthage is sending Shay Sinitiere (118), Brogan Fielding (132), Jack Clough (160) and Cain Roberts (189).
In Division II, Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills (118) and Adam Ortega (172) have qualified as has General Brown’s Nick Rogers (285).
