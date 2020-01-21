CENTRAL SQUARE — The second-seeded Indian River wrestling team recorded wins over Frontier League rival Carthage and No. 3 Liverpool on Tuesday to claim a spot in the finals of the Section 3 Division I Dual Meet Championship.
The Warriors (14-0) topped the Comets, 44-30, in the opening round before beating Liverpool, 63-21, including nine pins and a technical fall.
Indian River will take on top-seeded Fulton in the final at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse.
GENERAL BROWN REACHES DUALS FINAL
Junior Josh Bonham-Kovalik (145-pound weight class) and freshman Sheamus Devine (152) of General Brown each won both of their matches to advance to the finals of the Section 3 duals in Division II.
The Lions bested Canastota, 48-29, in a quarterfinal match and then beat Mount Markham, 51-30, in a semifinal, both at Fayetteville-Manlius.
Bonham-Kovalik pinned his first opponent and then won by decision, while Devine won both of his matches by pin.
General Brown (12-1) advances to face Central Valley Academy in the team final at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Beaver River (8-2) advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Camden (50-30) before losing in the last match to Mount Markham (40-36) in the quarterfinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 86, IMMACULATE HEART 29
Chad Bach’s double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds lifted the Red Raiders to a “B” Division victory over the Cavaliers (0-10, 0-8) at Lowville.
Aidan Zehr provided 14 points for Lowville (11-1, 6-0), which is now the top-ranked team in Class B in the state.
GENERAL BROWN 51, CARTHAGE 48
Nate Heller’s 15 points and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown’s 15 points helped lead the Lions past the Comets in a Frontier League crossover game in Dexter.
Tyler Fiske also contributed 14 points for General Brown (10-3, 5-2). Zion Tevaga led Carthage (4-7, 2-4) with 23 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 41, THOUSAND ISLANDS 34
Curtis Staie finished 10 points to lead South Jefferson to a Frontier League crossover victory against Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Jackson Worden had nine points while Evan Widrick and Jeff Messenger each contributed eight for the Spartans (2-7, 2-4). Joey Melfi led the Vikings (9-6, 6-5) with 21 points.
WATERTOWN 72, INDIAN RIVER 61
Ryan Peters recorded 25 points for Watertown, which topped Indian River for an “A” Division victory in Philadelphia.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour and Kevin Harp each contributed to the win with 21 and 15 points, respectively, for the Cyclones (8-5, 5-1).
Sammy Angelo and Michael Allen led the scoring for Indian River (5-5, 3-4) with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
LYME 85, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 39
Isaiah Wilson and Kyle Gaumes led the charge for Lyme as it blew out Belleville Henderson in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Wilson finished with 26 while Gaumes had 25 and Jake Bombard had 13 for Lyme (12-1, 11-0).
Kyler Moyer had a team-high 16 points for the Panthers (3-10, 3-9).
LAFARGEVILLE 62, MORRISTOWN 24
Jarett Beach posted 22 points and 19 rebounds as the Red Knights routed the Green Rockets (1-12) in nonleague play at LaFargeville.
Wyatt Parliament chipped in 21 points for LaFargeville (6-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LYME 52, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 29
Francesca Gamel finished with a team-high 18 points for Lyme as it defeated Belleville Henderson in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Natalia Ososkalo followed Gamel with 10 points for Lyme (11-1, 10-1). Jenna Canipe led the Panthers (4-6, 4-5) with nine points.
SOUTH LEWIS 44, BEAVER RIVER 36
Chloe Hunziker scored 16 points and hauled in seven rebounds as the Falcons topped the Beavers in a “C” Division game in Turin.
Jordan Dorrity contributed 11 points and Olivia Millard totaled eight rebounds for South Lewis (3-11, 3-8) against Beaver River (2-9, 2-8).
INDIAN RIVER 70, WATERTOWN 23
Adrien LaMora paced Indian River to an “A” Division victory over the Cyclones with 29 points in Watertown.
Madison Staples contributed 15 points while LaKaiya Butcher had 10 for the Warriors (6-6, 3-2). Layne Combs finished with a team-high seven points for Watertown (1-10, 0-7).
ADIRONDACK 38, COPENHAGEN 31
Raegan Dalrymple scored a game-high eight points and also led her team with eight rebounds, but the Golden Knights (9-2) lost in a nonleague meeting to the Wildcats (11-3) in Copenhagen.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 105, CARTHAGE 65
Andrew Victoria won two individual events in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races while Nate Carlos surpassed the state qualifying standard in the 100 butterfly as the Cyclones beat the host Comets in an “A” Division meet.
Carlos turned in a time of 52.09 seconds to beat the standard by nearly two seconds for Watertown (8-1, 7-1). Carlos and Victoria teamed up on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Cyclones.
Jason Badalato won the 200 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay for Carthage (3-9, 3-8).
LOWVILLE 56, BEAVER RIVER 38
Andrei Meleshuck, Solomon Rosner, Matthew Garrison and Aidan Wolf each won four events as the Red Raiders (9-6, 7-3) picked up a key “B” Division win over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Cory Demo took victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke for Beaver River (7-7, 6-5).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The Comets swept General Brown 25-14, 25-13 and 25-6 in a Frontier League crossover match in Carthage.
Liya Maces had four kills, 17 assists and seven service points for Carthage (14-0, 12-0) while Caroline Culbreth had six kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.