PHILADELPHIA — Rhyleigh Colvard’s ninth-minute goal was enough as the Indian River girls soccer team held off South Jefferson, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.
Katie Call registered 11 saves for the Warriors (2-2, 1-1).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
PHILADELPHIA — Rhyleigh Colvard’s ninth-minute goal was enough as the Indian River girls soccer team held off South Jefferson, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.
Katie Call registered 11 saves for the Warriors (2-2, 1-1).
Audrey Bibbins racked up 20 saves for the Spartans (0-2).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Kaylee Zehr netted a pair of second-half goals as the Beavers beat the Vikings in a “C” Division matchup at Beaver Falls.
Brenna Mast added a goal for Beaver River (2-0).
Delaney Wiley was credited with 22 saves for Thousand Islands (0-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kennady Billman totaled two goals as the Panthers blanked the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Ever Vaughn and Courtney Hanson also posted goals for Belleville Henderson (2-0).
COPENHAGEN 3, LYME 1
Samantha Stokely notched two goals as the Golden Knights beat the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Aubree Smykla chipped in a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (2-0).
Natalia Ososkalo converted a penalty kick for Lyme (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, HARRISVILLE 1
Carin Young, Brooke Kenyon and Grace Smith each scored as the Falcons beat the Pirates (1-1) in the first round of the Harrisville Tournament at Harrisville.
Jordan Dorrity provides four saves for South Lewis (2-1).
SYRACUSE CBA 6, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Emma Hill and Abigail Uryniak each scored twice as the Brothers downed the Patriots in the first round of the DeRuyter Tournament.
Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (1-1) will play Section 4’s Groton in today’s championship game.
Lily Green stopped 11 shots for Sackets Harbor (0-2), which plays host DeRuyter in the third-place game at 10 this morning.
MASSENA 1, POTSDAM 0
Gabby Laughlin scored in the second half to send the Red Raiders past Potsdam (3-1, 2-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Massena.
Joey Phillips assisted on the goal for Massena (2-0).
BOYS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Tanner Sullivan scored three goals for the Pirates in a win over Norwood-Norfolk (0-3, 0-2) in the Harrisville Tournament. It was also a West Division game.
Liam Winters scored one goal and assisted on another and Aidan Chartrand also scored for Harrisville (2-0).
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.