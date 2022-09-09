Mapes scores in OT to fuel Carthage boys soccer

PHILADELPHIA — Rhyleigh Colvard’s ninth-minute goal was enough as the Indian River girls soccer team held off South Jefferson, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.

Katie Call registered 11 saves for the Warriors (2-2, 1-1).

