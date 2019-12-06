LOWVILLE — Kaila Gilpatric finished with seven aces and nine kills as Indian River defeated Lowville 25-22, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-15 in a Frontier League crossover volleyball match Friday.
Gilpatric added four digs for Indian River (1-1). Alexis Cruz had five aces, nine kills and five digs and Cassidy Deuink recorded 15 digs.
Alyssa O’Connor recorded 20 digs for Lowville (1-2). Danielle Lehman added 16 digs and seven service points and Cassie Jacobsen contributed 19 service points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, WATERTOWN 1
Jillian Hare totaled 22 assists and Kaylee Clark recorded nine kills as the Spartans (2-0) defeated the Cyclones in a Frontier League interdivisional match in Watertown, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-16.
Bayleigh Woodard totaled 27 assists, nine service points and four digs for Watertown (1-1) and Tiffany Russell tallied 15 digs, six service points and 11 kills.
CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Carthage swept General Brown in three sets 25-15, 25-12 and 25-4 in a Frontier League crossover match in Dexter.
Laura Albright and Elizabeth Taveras each had 13 service points for Carthage (2-0). Mikenzie Martens and Makenzie Peterson had four kills.
Allecia Holloway finished with five digs and Kailin McManaman contributed five kills for the Lions (0-2). Natalie Favret also had four points and three aces for General Brown.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 0
Chelsea Greenwood totaled 15 kills and Natalie Monnat contributed 21 service points, including seven aces, and 12 assists as the Beavers swept the Comets in a “C” Division match.
Makenna Boliver complied 11 digs, 11 service points and six kills for Beaver River (2-0), which prevailed, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-19. Caitlynn Woodward chipped in with 12 assists.
Sarah Balcom supplied 11 kills, four blocks and five digs for Sandy Creek (1-1). Maiya Hathway added 15 assists and eight points. Elizabeth Glazier finished with 11 points, 10 digs, four kills and four aces.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Nolan Wood scored a goal and assisted on another as Malone (2-2, 1-0) defeated the Flyers in a Division II game in Norfolk.
Edmund Collins and Eli Race also scored for the Huskies.
Braeden Bethel scored for Norwood-Norfolk (1-1).
OFA 4, SWEET HOME 2
Karson LaRose scored twice as the Blue Devils (1-1) defeated Sweet Home in a semifinal of the Brian Wade Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Derek Barr and Landin McDonald also scored for OFA.
Lancaster beat the Islanders 7-0 in the other game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SKANEATELES 6, MASSENA 1
Rebecca Cain and Ioanna Christou both scored two goals as Skaneateles (1-2) defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Massena.
Kylie Latham scored for Massena (0-3).
POTSDAM 6, BEEKMANTOWN 4
Potsdam (4-1) rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a five-goal third period to win a nonleague game at Beekmantown.
Kennedy Emerson scored three goals and Jessika Bullock added two for Potsdam. Sophie Compeau also scored.
